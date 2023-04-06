TD SYNNEX Named Global Distributor for Aruba EdgeConnect

FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) has been selected by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, as a global distributor for the Aruba EdgeConnect platform.

With distribution led by the TD SYNNEX Global Solutions Team, Aruba EdgeConnect will be available through the organization’s leading global IT ecosystem, serving more than 150 countries worldwide.

“We are thrilled to build upon our partnership with HPE as we integrate our leading global IT distribution and solutions aggregation services with the Aruba EdgeConnect platform,” said Vince Stemen, SVP, Advanced Vendor Solutions at TD SYNNEX. “TD SYNNEX’s dedicated Global Solutions Team enables our partners and vendors to deliver business outcomes at scale to multinational end users by simplifying complex distribution channels, centralizing team support, and streamlining global distribution.”

Aruba EdgeConnect is a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution designed to help enterprises and organizations to improve the performance and security of their wide area networks (WANs). Edge Connect is a comprehensive SD-WAN solution that includes a range of advanced features such as dynamic path control, quality of service (QoS), and application-based policies that help to optimize the performance of enterprise applications over any transport network, including the public Internet.

“The Aruba EdgeConnect platform delivers comprehensive solutions for global customers, and as such it’s vital we have a distribution partner that can support scaling at that level,” said Donna Grothjan, vice president of Worldwide Channels for Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “As a leading global IT distributor, TD SYNNEX has a proven track record of delivering results, building relationships, and scaling business through global platforms.”

TD SYNNEX has a longstanding relationship with HPE, including being recognized as an HPE Global Distributor of the Year for 2022 for its innovation and commitment to working with HPE to help shared customers unleash their growth potential.

The TD SYNNEX Global Solutions Team will build on existing EdgeConnect business, which has experienced significant double-digit growth, especially in regions outside of the United States, with a streamlined distribution process across the entire global IT ecosystem.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

