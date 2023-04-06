Philadelphia Phillies Choose Evolv as Preferred Fan Screening Provider

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced its partnership with the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.

Citizens Bank Park will feature Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv Express® screening solution beginning with the Phillies’ home opener on April 7, when they host the Cincinnati Reds. Fans will be able to walk through the entrance gates without always having to stop to open bags or be checked individually as they enter the ballpark.

“Philadelphia fans are so passionate about their teams – we want that energy in the ballpark, not lined up outside,” said Sal DeAngelis, vice president of operations and security for the Phillies. “Evolv helps to get everyone in quickly and safely, and from a security standpoint they are great to work with and help us do our job better.”

Evolv Express uses powerful sensor technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed. It allows security officials to tell the difference between threats and everyday items people carry in their pockets and bags. Citizens Bank Park is the third Philadelphia pro sports venue to implement Evolv.

“This is an exciting time for Evolv to partner with the Phillies,” said John Baier, Evolv’s vice president of sports. “Fans saw their team go to the World Series last year, and they look to continue that momentum on and off the field from the moment they arrive. With Evolv’s technology in the fold for 2023, fans can expect that same winning experience at the entrances as they get to the ballpark to see their Phillies play.”

Evolv is used at a growing number of facilities in all sports, including NFL stadiums like SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, as well as Major League Baseball’s Fenway Park in Boston and Citi Field in New York.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 500 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

