Altera Digital Health and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Expand Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altera Digital Health, a global healthcare IT innovator, today announced that Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, New Jersey’s largest hospital and a clinical affiliate of Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, has expanded its Paragon® electronic health record (EHR) partnership for an additional five years. In addition to expanding the successful partnership between the two organizations, the medical center will also implement Paragon® Ambulatory Care EHR, as well as Microsoft Azure hosting and several other Altera solutions.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, the fourth largest publicly owned hospital in the nation, is a full-service, 1,070-bed safety-net hospital that provides ambulatory, acute, mental health and substance use disorder treatment and long-term care services to Bergen County, New Jersey. Since 2017, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center has leveraged Paragon, Altera’s integrated clinical, financial, and administrative solution designed for community health systems. In May 2022, Altera joined N. Harris Computer Corporation (Harris) as a business unit under Harris Healthcare through the acquisition of Allscripts Hospitals and Large Physician Practices business segment. Constellation Software Inc. is Harris’ parent company.

“When Altera joined Harris, we quickly experienced improvements in Paragon’s support, professional services and solutions management,” said Deborah Visconi, President & CEO, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. “Maintaining Paragon and expanding our relationship with Altera Digital Health supports our ability to execute our short-term goals while leveraging existing staff knowledge/skills.”

In addition to Paragon, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center will deploy several other Altera solutions, including Paragon Clinician Mobile™, a mobile EHR solution providing access to patient clinical data anytime, anywhere; Paragon® Claims Management, an administrative solution that prevents productivity loss and revenue leakages; dbMotion™ Connect, an interoperability solution that increases access to patient health data in the EHR at the point of care; Ventus Compliance Advisor, a software application that automates medical necessity checking and performs clinical code auditing for Medicare outpatient services; and a behavioral health content expansion package. Bergen New Bridge Medical Center will also leverage remote hosting on Azure, enabled by Altera’s strategic partnership with Microsoft, to alleviate the burden of managing a complex IT infrastructure.

“Altera is constantly in pursuit of operational excellence, and we are pushing this forward through a relentless commitment to deliver for our clients,” said Marcus Perez, President, Altera Digital Health. “Paragon is a key solution in Altera’s portfolio and an important piece of our company’s future. We are thrilled that Bergen New Bridge has already seen the Altera values in action and entrusts us to deliver solutions and guidance that drive high-quality care. I look forward to growing our organizations together in the years to come.”

A global healthcare IT innovator, Altera Digital Health develops and elevates technology to connect and inspire healthier communities. Formerly the Allscripts Hospitals and Large Physician Practices business segment, Altera’s platform approach to our solutions is changing the way healthcare is delivered. Altera designs digital health services that lead healthcare to a higher place, while we guide those we partner with, all along the way. Together, with our clients, we’re bringing next-level healthcare within reach. To learn more, visit www.alterahealth.com.