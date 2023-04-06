Experian Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Drive Product Innovation at Scale

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Experian (LON:EXPN), the leading global information services company and credit reporting bureau, has named AWS as its preferred cloud provider to power its multiyear information technology (IT) modernization initiative.

As part of the company’s cloud-first strategy, Experian will move core business operations, consumer-services products, analytics tools, and on-premises servers to AWS. Centralizing these critical technology platforms on the world’s leading cloud will enhance Experian’s IT security and reliability, decrease operating costs, and improve time to market for new offerings. Experian will also expand its use of AWS’s broad set of cloud services to create customized programs and deliver real-time financial services to consumers and business customers.

“Expanding our relationship with AWS is another step in our strategy to make financial services simpler, faster, and safer for consumers and businesses,” said Joe Manna, group president of Global Technology at Experian. “Our digital transformation strategy is accelerating our ability to make advanced data-driven decisions as we develop new and enhanced products that help our customers make smarter, more informed financial decisions. AWS provides the technology foundation and ever-expanding set of capabilities that will help us achieve our goals of giving customers complete visibility into their financial health and fostering financial inclusivity.”

AWS provides Experian with resilient and secure IT infrastructure that will accelerate the introduction of new financial services products for consumers and businesses. Working with AWS, Experian will continue to use the most advanced services and apply machine learning and analytics across its vast amount of data. This will enable Experian to identify trends and insights that will help them rapidly create innovative services to meet and exceed customer expectations.

“AWS is powering Experian’s services to help consumers and businesses around the world make smarter credit decisions while safeguarding their data with the most stringent security standards,” said Scott Mullins, managing director of Worldwide Financial Services Business Development at AWS. “By running its largest divisions on AWS, Experian can expand its service offerings, empowering businesses and financially underserved consumers to build, improve, and take control of their financial future. AWS will also help Experian integrate data across its business, providing new and faster insights and predictions that will allow businesses and consumers to improve their financial health and save money.”

In addition to its cloud migration and modernization efforts, Experian is a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) and the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for organizations that provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS is continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 200 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 99 Availability Zones within 31 geographic regions, with announced plans for 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Canada, Israel, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Thailand. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 21,700 people operating across 30 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. With corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.