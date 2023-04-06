Regional Cancer Care Associates Joins The US Oncology Network

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The US Oncology Network (The Network), the largest organization of its kind dedicated to advancing local cancer care and better patient outcomes, announced that Regional Cancer Care Associates (RCCA) entered into a strategic relationship with The Network effective April 1, 2023. RCCA has more than 20 sites of service located throughout New Jersey, Maryland, Connecticut, and the Washington, D.C. area. The practice’s 94 physicians and 59 advanced practice providers (APPs) offer medical, radiation, and gynecologic oncology and hematology care in addition to genetic testing, specialty pharmacy services, and clinical trials.

“Regional Cancer Care Associates is a perfect fit for The US Oncology Network as both organizations seek to put the patient first,” said Jason Hammonds, president, The US Oncology Network. “With like-minded goals to enhance care and the patient experience, and grow the practice and its services, RCCA and The Network are enthusiastic about working together.”

RCCA will now have access to the substantial expertise and ample resources of The Network. The practice’s clinical staff will collaborate with their colleagues across The Network, adding to the collective knowledge and experience of more than 2,300 independent providers across the U.S. Additionally, RCCA will leverage The Network’s clinical and business consulting services and innovative technologies that support high-quality patient care, efficient drug management, and revenue cycle optimization.

“We take great pride in being an independent practice that provides cutting-edge treatments in a community setting,” said Terrill Jordan, president and chief executive officer, RCCA. “It’s important to our dedicated providers and staff to collaborate with an organization that can deliver the resources that help us grow, thrive, and succeed, all while empowering us to retain our independence. For two years, we worked with Cross Keys Capital, The Bloom Organization, and Arnold & Porter to conduct a comprehensive search to find a strategic partner that shares our vision and values. We confidently entered into partnership with The US Oncology Network and look forward to executing on our shared commitment to grow our services and footprint in order to bring quality care to more communities.”

The physicians and APPs of RCCA are among many who have recently joined The US Oncology Network. Within the last year, The Network, supported by McKesson Corporation, has welcomed more than 450 new providers into the organization. This continued growth trajectory is significantly increasing the availability of advanced cancer care in local communities from strong, viable, and independent practices.

About The US Oncology Network

Every day, The US Oncology Network (The Network) helps approximately 2,300 independent providers deliver value-based, integrated care to patients — close to home. Through The Network, these independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network provides practices with access to coordinated resources, best business practices, and the experience, infrastructure, and support of McKesson Corporation. This collaboration allows the providers in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. The Network is committed to the success of independent practices, everywhere.

About Regional Cancer Care Associates

Since 2012, Regional Cancer Care Associates (RCCA) has brought the latest in treatment for cancer and blood disorders to its community, where oncology and hematology specialists know and practice alongside the patient’s other doctors, and take the time needed to know the patient, to develop a highly individualized treatment plan, and to address all questions and concerns. With more than 20 locations throughout New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, and the Washington, D.C. area, RCCA’s cancer and blood disorder specialists offer world-class care close to home, so that patients can focus on the most important thing in the world – their health.