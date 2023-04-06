Union Credit, TransUnion Partner to Provide Consumers with Embedded e-Commerce Options from Credit Unions

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Union Credit, a marketplace for credit unions to make firm, one-click credit offers at the point of purchase, today announced a partnership with TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) to better serve the evolving credit needs of consumers.

Union Credit is a fintech startup with a mission to help credit unions acquire new, credit worthy members from outside their ecosystems. Partnering with TransUnion enables lenders in the Union Credit marketplace to deliver consumers convenient, transparent financing in their everyday retail and financial experiences.

“Union Credit opens the doors for credit unions’ trusted relationships and competitive rates to become available in new marketplaces,” said Sean Flynn, senior director of community financial institutions at TransUnion. “We are excited to be a part of this movement by serving as the data provider of choice for their unique marketplace. Together we are empowering lenders to make more informed decisions, serve consumers more efficiently and effectively and increase financial opportunity for all.”

Data and automation will continue to play a critical role in shaping the future of lending and digital engagement. Leading credit unions recognize this, which is why a number of them have already entered Union Credit’s data-driven marketplace.

Dave Buerger, CEO of Union Credit, said, “TransUnion provides the fast, convenient access to data we need to give consumers more control over their financial opportunities. With TransUnion’s innovative trended credit attributes, algorithms, and fraud tools, Union Credit can more intelligently assess borrower creditworthiness, and help participating lenders determine appropriate loan amounts, interest rates and repayment terms, and make more relevant offers to consumers. This robust marketplace will be a game-changing product for all Americans in need of affordable credit.”

About Union Credit

Union Credit provides consumers with firm, one-click credit offers embedded within their daily activities. The marketplace helps credit unions break into new markets digitally with access to the front end of purchase and financing experiences. Merchants embedding Union Credit benefit from providing customers with local, competitive, and advantageous offers that are in the buyer’s best interest. Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 12,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®—and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business