Tractor Supply Announces Webcast of Its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, intends to release its first quarter 2023 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27, 2023. In conjunction with this release, the Company will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. ET on April 27, 2023, hosted by Hal Lawton, president and chief executive officer, and Kurt Barton, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The call will be webcast live at IR.TractorSupply.com. Supplemental materials will be available at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available at IR.TractorSupply.com shortly after the conference call concludes.

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 294 on the 2022 Fortune 500. The company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company operated 2,147 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of December 31, 2022, the Company operated 186 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.petsense.com.