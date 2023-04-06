Empower Adds PGA TOUR Golfer Kurt Kitayama to Its Sponsorship Roster

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empower announced today they will be sponsoring PGA TOUR golfer, Kurt Kitayama, who just enjoyed his first PGA TOUR victory in March at the prestigious Arnold Palmer Invitational, a feat that also earned him a spot in the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta.

The 30-year-old California native turned professional in 2015 upon his graduation from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Kurt has enjoyed increasing success since earning his PGA TOUR card in 2021 – with multiple top-10 finishes before his breakthrough win earlier this year. He is currently ranked 5th in the PGA TOUR FedEx Cup standings.

“Golf has become such an integral part of sports throughout the world that it is an honor for Empower to sponsor Kurt Kitayama who has worked so diligently throughout his career and achieved the success he has,” said Edmund F. Murphy III, president and CEO at Empower. “These athletes are connecting with generations of young people across the globe, making a difference for so many, which is such a positive way to give back and make a difference.”

Kitayama’s partnership will include engagement and social opportunities with Empower clients and partners across the country. The Empower logo will appear on Kitayama’s shirt throughout the PGA TOUR season, including the Masters, the U.S. Open, the British Open, and the PGA Championship.

“I’m so proud to partner with the Empower team,” said Kitayama. “They’re an organization who is focused on helping millions of individuals work toward obtaining their best financial outcomes — and I’m proud to be working with a company who is committed to that — and I look forward to working together.”

“Sports has a way of connecting us together,” said Stephen Jenks, chief marketing officer at Empower. “At Empower, we believe that sponsoring athletics is a great way to support communities and organizations in a way for young people to believe and challenge themselves as to what they may be capable of.”

The sponsorship with Kitayama expands Empower’s sports marketing initiatives. In 2019, Empower entered into a 21-year agreement with the Denver Broncos for the naming rights to Empower Field at Mile High, and the company is a sponsor of the New England Patriots. Empower also supports Boston College athletics and several professional golfers, including LPGA Tour golfers Cheyenne Knight and Mariah Stackhouse and PGA TOUR golfers Davis Riley, Webb Simpson, and Robert Streb.

ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower is a leading provider of financial services including advice, wealth management, investing, and retirement services. Headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colo, Empower administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets1 for more than 17.8 million investors. Connect with us on empower.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Instagram.

