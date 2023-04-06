New Phoenix Medical Practice Gets to Root of Chronic Diseases Contributing to Arizonans’ Leading Causes of Death

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renowned preventive cardiologist, Robert Todd Hurst, MD, FACC, FASE, is on a mission to refocus the “medicate and operate” approach for treating chronic illnesses that’s rampant in today’s healthcare system. Recently launching HealthspanMD in Phoenix’s Biltmore area, Hurst’s model is bringing modern preventive care to the masses ― and it’s among the only such practices to accept commercial insurance plans, including Medicare.

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting 60% of Americans suffer from at least one chronic disease, prevention has never been more paramount. To combat and even reverse risk factors for cardiometabolic diseases ― conditions that affect the heart and blood vessels, such as heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure and diabetes ― Hurst has thoughtfully combined remote patient monitoring technologies and evidence-based medical treatment with personalized care plans centered on the Healthspan-10™.

“The Healthspan-10 focuses on the 10 most powerful factors for reducing and reversing the most common deadly diseases,” said Hurst. “During the past 20 years, I’ve seen countless individuals who could have drastically improved the quality of their lives well into their golden years with preventive guidance and support. I launched HealthspanMD to help people break out of the chains of chronic illnesses and live their best lives at any age.”

The CDC reports heart disease is the leading cause of death in Arizona. Stroke, diabetes and hypertension are among the other top killers.

“It’s not enough for many people to simply exercise and eat better, especially if there is a family history of cardiometabolic diseases,” said Hurst. “We prescribe science-backed remote care programs overseen by healthcare teams that are customized to each patient. It’s a level of care and expertise that isn’t generally available to most people due to cost, but our care model is covered by insurance because it mitigates and wards off costly medical conditions.”

Each patient at HealthspanMD is assigned a care team consisting of a physician, medical assistant and health coach. The care team guides the patient through the program, addressing medical concerns, habit-building and accountability, among other key components. Remote monitoring technologies are unobtrusively used to monitor progress in real time and course correct as needed. HealthspanMD accepts commercial insurance and Medicare to cover the cost of remote care programs.

Hurst launched HealthspanMD after two decades of practicing and educating on preventive cardiology at Mayo Clinic and Banner University Medical Center. He has more than 50 publications in peer-reviewed journals and has given more than 100 presentations at medical educational conferences. He regularly speaks on the prevention of heart disease and how to live a long, healthy life.

