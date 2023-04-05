LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Technology Holdings, a global boutique investment bank with offices in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific is pleased to announce that it has acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Humans4Help, a leading Automation, AI & Data Science and Enterprise Service Management specialist to Alan Allman Associates.

Founded by Lila Benhammou in 2018 and headquartered in France, Humans4Help is a leading Automation, AI & Data Science and Enterprise Service Management specialist with multi-platform automation capabilities including in UiPath, Freshworks, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, Kofax, ABBYY, and ServiceNow.

Delivering through a combination of an onshore and nearshore delivery model between France, Morocco and Madagascar, the Humans4Help’s team of highly experienced consultants provide invaluable insights, optimize data flow and assist clients in their digital transformation journeys. Their cutting-edge suite of proprietary IP with a vertical focus built around key sectors are used by clients to accelerate growth and streamline processes.

With the acquisition of Humans4Help, Alan Allman Associates further develops their AI and Automation capabilities, reinforces its strategy of strong hyper-specialized brands and expands its reach into Europe and North Africa.

“Technology Holdings was an outstanding advisor for us - they demonstrated an unparalleled understanding of the Automation, AI and Data Science and technology services buyer ecosystems, and had formidable access to strategic buyers and investors in France and internationally. We are very happy that they helped secure the right strategic partner in Alan Allman Associates for the next phase of H4H's growth, delivering on their promise of valuation while demonstrating remarkable levels of professionalism throughout. We are grateful to the entire Technology Holdings team for their diligence, dedication, and support throughout the process.” Said Lila Benhammou, Founder & CEO of Humans4Help.

Vivek Subramanyam, the Founder and CEO of Technology Holdings said “ We are delighted to have closed this transaction in the AI and Automation space. This is our 10th AI & Data Science transaction and 6th ServiceNow transaction which underscores our deep expertise in the field. This is also our 10th transaction in France. We are pleased with the outcome achieved for the company and excited about the possibilities ahead for Humans4Help in combination with Alan Allman Associates”.