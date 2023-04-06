Furwee - The World's First ChatGPT Conversational Character for Kids from Animatic Media

Experience the future of learning at Furwee.ai, home to the world's pioneering ChatGPT Conversational Character designed especially for kids! Don't miss out on this groundbreaking educational adventure. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Animatic Media is thrilled to announce the world's first ChatGPT conversational partner for kids: Furwee.ai. With Furwee, children can now engage in real-time conversations with an AI-powered animated character designed specifically for them.

Furwee utilizes cutting-edge AI technology, allowing children to chat with the character on a wide range of topics, including pop culture, education, and languages. Furwee's artificial intelligence also enables it to learn from each interaction, providing a personalized experience that evolves over time.

Not only is Furwee educational, but it is also a companion for children to interact with. The character's friendly demeanor and engaging personality make it an ideal friend for children aged four and up.

The current beta version of Furwee is free, and future plans include monetizing the platform through subscription-based revenue, in-app purchases, and advertising opportunities. Furwee.ai will also be updating its content regularly to include educational programs for reading, math, social development, and more, with the aim of providing an unmatched interactive and personalized learning experience that is both fun and educational.

"We believe that Furwee can be a valuable tool for parents and educators looking to engage children and help them develop new skills," said Animatic Media CEO Scott Ownbey. "With Furwee, children can engage in real-time conversations with an animated character that will provide a personalized experience that evolves over time."

The global education technology market is growing rapidly, with a value of USD 123.40 billion in 2022, expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% from 2023 to 2030. As a proof-of-concept project, Furwee is just the beginning. Animatic Media CEO Scott Ownbey remarked, "We see a future where virtual characters like Furwee can provide even more personalized experiences that help children learn, grow, and explore the world around them."

Animatic Media has a long-standing reputation for delivering high-quality animation production services for a variety of industries, including TV, advertising, video games, and children's entertainment companies. They are well-positioned to lead the way in the development of AI-powered animated characters.

To learn more about Furwee and its capabilities, visit the website at www.furwee.ai.