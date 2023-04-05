ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Last night, CUPE workers reached a tentative agreement with government. This round of provincial bargaining saw member representatives from each sector involved (health care, school boards, public libraries, NL Housing, transition homes and group homes, and Government House) come together to negotiate for their counterparts across the province.

Ratification votes will take place within the coming weeks. Details of the agreement will be presented to CUPE members at meetings across the province. No further information will be released publicly until the tentative agreement has been presented to the membership.

“I congratulate the Bargaining Committee for all their hard work in achieving the best tentative agreement possible for our members,” said CUPE NL President Sherry Hillier. “When our members take charge of their own collective agreements, we make progress on the issues that matter to front-line workers.”

