LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovative decarbonization solutions will soon take center stage as Mitsubishi Power and Warwick Carbon Solutions have entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) that leverages the expertise of both companies to advance decarbonization projects among energy and industrial sectors.

The two companies will work together as strategic partners to identify and develop long-term viable projects that will help the North American region achieve net zero no later than 2050. Each company brings their own world-class products, services and design expertise to the JDA which will focus on the decarbonization of companies operating in the Oil & Gas, industrial process, and power generation sectors.

Mitsubishi Power will provide:

Engineering, design, project development support services, equipment supply, and long-term operational services for electric power generation and storage systems

Equipment supply to include cutting-edge hydrogen-capable gas turbines, production and storage systems, and decarbonization solutions.

Warwick Carbon Solutions Development Company, a targeted developer of energy transition projects, will provide:

Energy infrastructure and power development expertise, including government regulatory and industry knowledge for developing carbon capture and storage (CCUS) projects

Support services to evaluate a wide variety of commercial, financial and technological approaches to advance decarbonization across North America

“As evidenced by the US Inflation Reduction Act and other important initiatives directed at advancing clean energy, the time is now to collaboratively pursue new decarbonization technologies and solutions,” said Bill Newsom, President and CEO, Mitsubishi Power Americas. “With our comprehensive combination of world-class technology and proven green energy investment expertise, this partnership will open doors that can lead to more projects along the path to net zero. Together with our customers and partners, we are creating Change in Power.”

“We are pleased to have Mitsubishi Power as our partner. There is a tremendous need and opportunity to advance high-impact clean energy projects. Mitsubishi Power’s best-in-class power and decarbonization technology solutions make them the perfect partner to grow a meaningful portfolio of green energy investments. We are excited about the future of this partnership and the difference our collective capabilities will make as we strive for net zero,” said Jonathan Wiens, CEO, Warwick Carbon Solutions Development Company.

About Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc.

Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. (Mitsubishi Power) headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, employs more than 2,500 power generation, energy storage, and digital solutions experts and professionals. Our employees are focused on empowering customers to affordably and reliably combat climate change while also advancing human prosperity throughout North, Central, and South America. Mitsubishi Power’s power generation solutions include gas, steam, and aero-derivative turbines; power trains and power islands; geothermal systems; PV solar project development; environmental controls; and services. Energy storage solutions include green hydrogen, battery energy storage systems, and services. Mitsubishi Power also offers intelligent solutions that use artificial intelligence to enable autonomous operation of power plants. Mitsubishi Power is a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, MHI is one of the world’s leading heavy machinery manufacturers with engineering and manufacturing businesses spanning energy, infrastructure, transport, aerospace, and defense. For more information, visit the Mitsubishi Power Americas website and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Warwick Carbon Solutions Development Company LP

Warwick Carbon Solutions (WCS) headquartered in Houston, Texas is focused on the development of power and industrial energy transition projects. WCS has expertise in finding and developing high impact decarbonization projects in a complex industrial environment. WCS has an experienced development and construction team who can manage large projects from project scoping to operations. WCS’ partnership with Warwick Capital Partners provides a unique acumen and capability for project financing and structuring which is critical for development and execution. In the race to Net Zero, WCS is committed to build the next generation of sustainable infrastructure. For more information, visit Warwick Carbon Solutions website.