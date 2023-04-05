ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brenmiller Energy Ltd. ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy” (Nasdaq: BNRG, TASE: BNRG), a global leader in thermal energy storage (“TES”), announced today it has received approval from the Israeli Ministry of Environmental Protection for a NIS 2.2 million (approximately USD $610,000) grant to build and install its industry-leading bGen™ thermal energy storage (TES) system at a beverage plant owned and operated by Tempo Beverages Ltd. (“Tempo”), one of Israel’s largest beverage companies. Tempo, partially owned by Heineken International B.V., is a producer of beverages for brands including Heineken, Pepsi, Nestle, and Pernod Richard. The approved grant is to fund the clean energy project outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) between Brenmiller and Tempo.

Under a proposed Energy as a Service joint-venture agreement between the companies, Brenmiller’s bGen would provide clean steam, replacing the fossil fuel-based steam boilers that currently power Tempo’s plant. The TES project is expected to have a capacity of 35 MWh and a maximum capacity of 14 tons of steam per hour.

“We’re pleased to use this initial grant funding from the Israeli Ministry of Environmental Protection to advance the development of Israel’s clean manufacturing industry by providing one of its largest beverage producers with zero-carbon heat,” said Brenmiller President and CEO Avi Brenmiller. “Our talks with Tempo are meant to bring a whole new meaning to what it means to ‘drink responsibly,’ and we are grateful to the Ministry for its support of this novel clean energy project.”

