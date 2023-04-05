KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyocera Corporation (hereinafter: Kyocera) today announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire about 37 acres of land for a new smart factory at the Minami Isahaya Industrial Park in Isahaya City, Nagasaki Prefecture. A signing ceremony held today at New Nagasaki Hotel was attended by Kyocera Corporation President Hideo Tanimoto, as well as Kengo Oishi, Governor of Nagasaki Prefecture, and Yukishige Okubo, Mayor of Isahaya City.

Kyocera, which is reinvesting in its existing factories both in Japan and abroad, decided to build the new plant in December 2022 after determining that rising market demand will require additional production capabilities. The land purchase agreement includes a developed site of about 14 acres, where construction will begin in October 2023, and another 23-acre pre-developed site that Kyocera plans to acquire in 2024.

In the electronics industry, demand for components is expected to keep rising alongside such trends as miniaturization, advancing semiconductor technology, the growing functionality of smartphones and other communications devices, the expansion of 5G base stations and data centers, and the proliferation of new automotive innovations including ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and EV (electric vehicle) technologies.

To meet this demand, Kyocera is designing the new factory to produce fine ceramic components used in semiconductor-related applications as well as semiconductor packages, aiming for it to begin production in 2026.

Kyocera will continue developing its business to contribute to the local community by revitalizing the economy of Nagasaki Prefecture and creating new employment opportunities.

Overview of the new plant

Name Kyocera Corporation Nagasaki Isahaya Plant (tentative) Location Minami Isahaya Industrial Park

Oguri District, Isahaya City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan Total investment Approximately 62 billion yen (approx. 466 million U.S. dollars), based on plans through 2028 Total area Approximately 150,000 m2 (Approx. 37 acres)

Acquisition schedule:

-October 2023: Approx. 57,000 m2 (Approx. 14 acres)

-2024: Approx. 93,000 m2 (Approx. 23 acres) Building footprint 13,900 m2 (149,618 ft2), one building in steel construction with 6 stories Floor area 77,900 m2 (838,509 ft2) Construction schedule Begin construction: 2023

Complete construction: 2025

Begin manufacturing operations: 2026 Products Fine ceramic components, semiconductor packages, etc. Production plan Approximately 25 billion yen (Approx. 188 million US dollar) per year estimated for 2028

