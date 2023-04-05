BELOIT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has finalized a teaming agreement with Caley Ocean Systems, a Pryme Group Company, to pursue launch and recovery, and other naval mechanical handling opportunities. This collaboration expands FMD's capabilities to provide best-in-class marine technologies while strengthening Caley Ocean Systems’ presence in the U.S.

“Fairbanks Morse Defense remains committed to supporting our customers through an expanding range of products and services,” said FMD CEO George Whittier. “This collaboration with Caley Ocean Systems contributes to our ability to provide technologies and products that will redefine the limits of maritime technology.”

Through this agreement, Caley Ocean Systems will have access to FMD’s global network of highly trained field service technicians and the defense contractor’s strategically located service centers to provide service and overhaul solutions for the company’s maritime defense customers.

Established in 1968 and based in Glasgow, Scotland, Caley Ocean Systems has established itself as a premier manufacturer of offshore handling systems catering to international markets. The company specializes in engineering design, assembly, testing, installation and onsite support. It also provides A-frames for submersibles and oceanographic research vessels, winch systems, and dive handling systems. Caley Ocean Systems currently holds five patents, with one pending, and has proven itself a key innovator enabling clients to efficiently deliver their projects in some of the harshest marine conditions.

“Fairbanks Morse Defense’s extensive field service network and focus on supporting naval customers will provide new opportunities for Caley Ocean Systems and unparalleled support to our customers when and where they need it,” said Kerrie Murray, CEO of Pryme Group. “Furthermore, FMD shares our values regarding delivering superior strategic solutions and customer service, and we are confident this agreement will deliver tremendous value across our combined customer community.”

FMD has rapidly expanded its array of best-in-class marine technologies, OEM parts and turnkey services for marine defense customers through expansion and the acquisitions of companies that include Federal Equipment Company (FEC), Hunt Valve, Maxim Watermakers, Research Tool & Die (RT&D), Ward Leonard, and Welin Lambie. For more than 100 years, FMD has provided products and services to the Navy. Today, the defense contractor powers more than 80% of the Navy’s ships with medium-speed applications.

About Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD)

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) builds, maintains, and services the most trusted naval power and propulsion systems on the planet. For more than 100 years, FMD has been a principal supplier of a growing array of leading marine technologies, OEM parts, and turnkey services to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and Canadian Coast Guard. FMD stands ready to rapidly support the systems that power military fleets without compromising safety or quality. In times of peace and war, the experienced engineers, sailors, and technicians of FMD demonstrate our commitment to supporting the mission and vision of critical global naval operations wherever and whenever needed. FMD is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management.

To learn more, visit www.FairbanksMorseDefense.com.

About Caley Ocean Systems

Caley Ocean Systems, a Pryme Group company since 2021, are specialists in offshore lifting and handling solutions creating innovative solutions that ensure the safety and robustness of offshore installations. The standard range of products includes A-Frames, davits, carousels, pipe handling equipment and launch and recovery systems for manned submersibles, IWOC and saturation dive systems. Since 1969 the Caley engineering and design team have been delivering large scale projects and overcoming the inherent challenges of each initiative with many systems in operation for more than 30 years. The company continues to provide clients in the defense, energy and oceanographic science industries with high quality, valuable service and trusted technology. Pryme Group is a portfolio company of Simmons Private Equity, Fund II.

To learn more, visit https://www.caley.co.uk/.