DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global specialty materials and chemical company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Glaukos Corporation to supply its VitalDose® Drug Delivery Platform for use as a component in Glaukos’ iDose® TR, a micro-invasive intraocular implant designed to lower intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. iDose TR is designed to address patient non-adherence and chronic side effects associated with topical medications by providing 24/7, long-duration therapy. Glaukos submitted a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for iDose TR in February 2023, which has not yet been approved.

Sustained delivery of therapeutics has become an increasingly important approach to treating glaucoma. With the VitalDose® Drug Delivery Platform, there is now the potential to provide continuous dosing which can reduce patient compliance and adherence issues.

“The inclusion of our VitalDose® Platform in Glaukos’ iDose TR therapy furthers our mission to improve patient health in ophthalmology for those living with chronic eye diseases,” says Cyonna Holmes, global business strategy leader for ophthalmology at Celanese. “Our team is excited to support Glaukos as they continue to advance their efforts to bring iDose TR to patients who may need a new glaucoma treatment alternative.”

The VitalDose® Drug Delivery Platform provides reliable, controlled-release performance and has a long history of use in approved parenteral drug products in the United States and Europe. For more information on Celanese VitalDose technology, visit www.vitaldose.com.

