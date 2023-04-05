Beginning in April, Walmart customers at more than 3,800 stores in the U.S. can shop the new, expanded lineup of Glidden paint and Olympic stain products, now conveniently available at the retailer as part of their expanded, multiyear relationship.

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that GLIDDEN® paint by PPG will become the primary paint brand at Walmart. The multiyear agreement significantly expands PPG’s current relationship with Walmart, providing shoppers with a well recognized, high quality and convenient do-it-yourself (DIY) paint and stain assortment.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring the high-quality Glidden product lineup to Walmart,” said Jaime Irick, PPG vice president, Architectural Coatings, U.S. and Canada. “We’re confident that this expanded offering gives customers breadth and flexibility, and will make shopping for paint and woodcare an excellent experience for the Walmart customer.”

Beginning this month, Walmart customers at more than 3,800 stores in the U.S. can shop the new, expanded lineup of GLIDDEN GRAB-N-GO® ready-to-use paint options available in 25 premixed, top-selling colors. For DIYers looking for customization, a curated palette featuring 132 of Glidden paint’s in-demand colors can also be tinted in the Glidden product of their choice, giving shoppers the perfect amount of the most popular options. Both interior and exterior paint will be available in premixed and customizable options.

The Glidden assortment provides Walmart shoppers with a breadth of options at all price points, offering DIYers their choice of product and performance, including:

Premium: GLIDDEN ® ONE COAT interior paint is super-premium paint offering one coat coverage to save time and money. It has exceptional hide and stain blocking with excellent scrubability perfect for high traffic areas. This top-tier product is available for Walmart exclusively online.

ONE COAT interior paint is super-premium paint offering one coat coverage to save time and money. It has exceptional hide and stain blocking with excellent scrubability perfect for high traffic areas. This top-tier product is available for Walmart exclusively online. Best: GLIDDEN ® HIGH ENDURANCE PLUS ® 100% acrylic paint and primer in one, this product offers outstanding hide, coverage, washability and mildew resistance and is available in both interior and exterior applications.

HIGH ENDURANCE PLUS 100% acrylic paint and primer in one, this product offers outstanding hide, coverage, washability and mildew resistance and is available in both interior and exterior applications. Better: GLIDDEN ® SPRED ® interior latex paint and primer in one provides very good hide, coverage and washability.

SPRED interior latex paint and primer in one provides very good hide, coverage and washability. Good: GLIDDEN ® FUNDAMENTALS ® interior latex paint, ideal for low-traffic areas, this cost-effective product boasts easy-to-wash coverage, along with good hide and washability.

FUNDAMENTALS interior latex paint, ideal for low-traffic areas, this cost-effective product boasts easy-to-wash coverage, along with good hide and washability. Value: GLIDDEN® QUICK COVER® interior paint is ideal for quick refreshes of indoor spaces at a value price. Its low, flat sheen helps hide minor surface imperfections on walls and ceilings.

Glidden products sold at Walmart are low-odor, low-VOC offerings and several offerings in the assortment are GREENGUARD Gold certified, which verifies that these products aim to contribute to safer, cleaner air.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the Glidden brand and offer our customers a high quality product with the convenience and accessibility they’ve come to know and expect from Walmart,” said Joey Huerta, vice president, merchandising – Walmart U.S. “I know all of our customers – from the experienced DIY’ers to those who are trying out their first project – will really love the innovation and simplicity of their shopping experience.”

The expanded product assortment available at Walmart will continue to include OLYMPIC® stain products that cater to woodcare enthusiasts. Similar to the Glidden product lineup, Olympic options will be available at tiered price points, with OLYMPIC QUICK COVER®, OLYMPIC WATER GUARD® and OLYMPIC WOOD PROTECTOR® rounding out the lineup.

