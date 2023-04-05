SAN ANTONIO & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransPecos Banks, SSB – a Texas banking organization with locations in the TransPecos Region of West Texas and San Antonio – today announced the launch of its extensive credit card offering in partnership with global payments and banking infrastructure provider Episode Six (E6).

As a leader in the fintech sponsorship market, which is increasingly moving beyond deposit accounts and debit cards, TransPecos Banks identified “Card as a Service” (CaaS) as an untapped market that offers customers advantages through more innovative card solutions and rewards options. Through E6’s E6Issuing and E6Wallet products, both built on the Tritium® platform, TransPecos is well-equipped to offer speed-to-market credit capabilities to its customers with the ability to adjust as demands shift.

“We were looking for a tech stack and bank sponsorship services in a single platform that was fully integrated and ready to launch,” said Dave Kochbeck, chief technology officer of TransPecos Banks. “We found the right partner in Episode Six, as they provide the flexibility to support any card type, including the ability to offer multi-currency transactions, without the need for our customers to build their own mobile app. By breaking free of limitations presented by legacy solutions, we’re now able to pursue any type of business.”

TransPecos is using E6’s Tritium platform as a virtual account ledger to sponsor their customers and as an issuer processor to sponsor card programs. Through E6Issuing specifically, TransPecos has already implemented multiple credit card products, including one that helps new doctors succeed after they graduate medical school.

“We share common values with TransPecos, including developing and bringing to market innovative, digital-first products that are customer-centric,” said John Mitchell, CEO and co-founder of E6. “We’re proud to help this Texas-based institution deliver innovative payments and credit products that meet the needs of its customers – both today and well into the future.”

TransPecos joins a growing list of banks that are choosing E6 as their payments and banking infrastructure partner. For more information, visit www.episodesix.com. To learn more about TransPecos Banks, visit transpecos.bank.

About Episode Six

Episode Six is a payments technology company that gives banks, fintechs and brands the freedom to design and bring leading digital payment propositions to market with unmatched speed. From issuer processing to digital wallets – across deposits, credit, savings, and loyalty rewards – and account management, we power clients’ payments journeys with the most flexible and adaptable platform on the market today, providing highly configurable products with user-driven tools and technology to stay ahead of, and respond to, customer demand and market shifts. Episode Six’s platform is purpose-built to transfer value of any kind – fiat currency, cryptocurrencies, brand value points, gold, and more. Episode Six operates globally across 38 countries with an expanding team located in the U.S., Europe, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. Investors include HSBC, Mastercard, SBI Investment Co., Ltd. and Anthos Capital. For more information, visit www.EpisodeSix.com or LinkedIn.

About TransPecos Banks

TransPecos Banks, SSB, a subsidiary of TransPecos Financial Corp, has locations in the TransPecos Region of West Texas and its corporate headquarters in San Antonio. We are committed to providing the highest level of customer care and leadership in the communities we serve. Our employees help set us apart by providing friendly, high quality customer experiences and innovative banking solutions. TransPecos Banks and its employees are proud of the communities in which we live and serve.