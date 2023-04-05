SEATTLE & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amperity, the leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP) for consumer brands, and Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a global brand development, marketing, entertainment, and digital platform, today announced a partnership whereby Amperity will become Authentic’s cornerstone partner for data management strategy, helping to unify in-store and digital experiences for consumers across its portfolio of brands.

With a vast roster of more than 40 iconic and world-renowned brands, including Reebok, Forever 21, Aéropostale and Eddie Bauer, Authentic's digital platform is powered by more than 200M consumer data files. In partnership with Amperity, Authentic will look to activate data from multiple online and offline touchpoints, including pre-purchase, point-of-sale, and post-purchase customer care, to create unified customer profiles.

"We strive to provide the most optimal shopping experience for our consumers, and having a clean data foundation is essential,” said Adam Kronengold, Chief Digital Officer, Authentic. “Amperity’s platform allows us to resolve identities at scale across our portfolio and leverage data to inform brand and business development decisions.”

Amperity brings together Authentic’s diverse consumer data to enable 360 unified view and comprehensive understanding of its brand consumers to enhance each brands’ digital engagement strategy.

“Authentic has amassed a vast and loyal customer base, spanning more than 40 renowned brands,” said Barry Padgett, CEO at Amperity. “The reality is that there are many CDPs, but not all of them are created equal. We're honored Authentic has chosen our platform to help them to deliver personalized experiences for every individual customer, driving engagement and retention to unprecedented levels.”

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, which owns a portfolio of more than 40 iconic and world-renowned Lifestyle, Entertainment and Media brands. Headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world, Authentic connects strong brands with best-in-class partners and a global network of operators, distributors and retailers to build long-term value in the marketplace. Its brands generate approximately $24.7 billion in global annual retail sales and have an expansive retail footprint in more than 150 countries, including 10,500-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 375,000 points of sale.

Authentic is committed to transforming brands by delivering powerful storytelling, compelling content, innovative business models and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. Authentic’s brand portfolio includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, David Beckham®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Ted Baker®, Hervé Léger®, Frye®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Tretorn®, Prince®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx® and Thomasville®.

For more information, visit authentic.com.

About Amperity

Amperity delivers the data confidence brands need to unlock growth by truly knowing their customers. With Amperity, brands can build a first-party data foundation to fuel customer acquisition and retention, personalize experiences that build loyalty, and manage privacy compliance. Using patented AI and ML methods, Amperity stitches together all customer interactions to build a unified view that seamlessly connects to marketing and technology tools. More than 400 brands worldwide rely on Amperity to turn data into business value, including Alaska Airlines, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Endeavour Drinks, Planet Fitness, Seattle Sounders FC, Under Armour and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit amperity.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.