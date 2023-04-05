SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Columbia, South Carolina-based Columbia College is enhancing teaching and learning and boosting digital accessibility campuswide with its adoption of the YuJa Enterprise Video and YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility platforms. Both of the ed-tech platforms integrate with Canvas, the institution’s learning management system, using LTI 1.3.

The institution was seeking a video platform that provided recording and editing capabilities, along with video quizzes, detailed analytics, and media usage and management tools. The Video Platform will increase accessibility with high-quality, AI-based automated speech recognition (ASR) and auto-captioning and transcription services, as well as provide administrators and instructors with workflows that support screen readers and Audio Description, comprehensive video recording, capture and storage capabilities.

To help make learning more inclusive, Columbia College also opted to deploy YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform, which provides auto-generation of a number of Accessible Alternatives of course material, scans and checks files for accessibility, and provides a website accessibility tool that gives users control over the UI, design, and readability of websites both inside and outside of the LMS.

“YuJa’s products were designed to give institutions of higher education the tools they need to create enriching content that enables all learners to be successful,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Each product works as a standalone offering or combines to help deliver engaging video and media content. We’re excited for the Columbia College community to leverage the capabilities to create an even more powerful teaching and learning experience.”

ABOUT COLUMBIA COLLEGE

South-Carolina-based Columbia College is a private liberal arts institution located in the capital city with undergraduate, evening, online and graduate programs. The College offers a unique emphasis on leadership, a nationally renowned honors program, a focus on service, community and career.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.