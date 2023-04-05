BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyruus, the leader in provider data management, price transparency, and patient access and engagement solutions for healthcare organizations and health plans, today announced that Intermountain Health, a not-for-profit system of 33 hospitals and more than 3,900 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, is expanding its use of the Kyruus ProviderMatch® platform to power its new, rebranded digital patient experience. This engagement builds on Kyruus’ existing relationship with legacy SCL Health, a customer since 2020.

Through its merger with SCL Health, Intermountain Health’s leadership saw firsthand the impact of the Kyruus ProviderMatch® platform on both operational efficiencies and digital patient experience. Driven by a desire to significantly improve the online journey to care, legacy SCL Health tapped Kyruus to overhaul their provider directory and replace their existing online scheduling solution with impressive results. In less than a year, SCL Health saw a 21% increase in appointments scheduled online with the ProviderMatch platform in place, a majority of which were from new patients.

With its rebrand, Intermountain will leverage the ProviderMatch platform as a key element of its unified digital patient access experience, with plans to rebuild the health system’s 15,000-provider directory on Kyruus’ award-winning provider data management solution, KyruusOne®, and expand online scheduling capabilities on its consumer-facing website through ProviderMatch DirectBook. With centralized access to accurate, up-to-date provider, location, service, and appointment information, Intermountain will have the ability to consolidate and streamline the digital patient access experience, offering consumers the most convenient and flexible path to care online.

“At its core, our strategy is built on making it easy for people to get the care they need, and that begins with serving them accurate data and an easy, transactable way to schedule care online,” said Craig Richardville, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Intermountain Health. “Our expanded partnership with Kyruus also represents the impact that a centralized data foundation has across our organization, enabling us to reduce the amount of time spent on manual provider data management. This offers our staff and providers access to a single source of truth, saving them time and making it easier for them to deliver a quality experience to our patients.”

“Organizations like Intermountain Health, that are continually innovating and offering new ways for patients to find and select care, are the reason we exist,” said Brandon Spring, Chief Revenue Officer at Kyruus. “It’s an honor to partner with a health system that is truly dedicated to making the healthcare experience better. By investing in the right data infrastructure and tools, they will realize operational efficiencies that positively impact everyone involved in the care journey—patients, staff, and providers alike.”

On Tuesday, April 18 at the HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition, Intermountain Health’s Mona Baset, Vice President of Digital Services, will share more insights on the system’s comprehensive strategy in a session titled, “Powering a Data-Driven Transformation in Digital Patient Access.”

