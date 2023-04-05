SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a leading provider of open network software and solutions for wireline and mobile network operators, today announced that Netplus Broadband, North India’s leading wireline internet service provider, has chosen IP Infusion’s OcNOS® to strengthen and scale its network as the company expands broadband services to all its customers across the region. Netplus Broadband is the Internet arm of Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd.

Netplus is deploying OcNOS’s Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) and Ethernet VPN (EVPN) features to enhance network security, efficiency, and transmission rates. The IP Infusion software, running on UfiSpace’s open networking hardware platform, interoperates seamlessly with Netplus’ legacy Nokia and Cisco routers, and also replaces ZTE. Distribution partner Antriksh Digital Solution supported the high-performance service solution. Netplus Broadband covers a wide portion of North India, with operations in eight states and 400+ cities to provide broadband, fixed-line and enterprise services.

“We are continually striving to provide the best possible internet service to our customers, who rely on us for secure, fast and economical connections,” said Arshdeep Singh Mundi, Executive Director at Netplus. “Our research confirmed that IP Infusion’s open networking OcNOS software not only boasts superior technology, but is highly cost-effective, easy to integrate and will strategically position us for further expansion.”

“Netplus chose to integrate OcNOS for its demonstrated reliability, competitive pricing and the IP Infusion commitment to customer service,” said Atsushi Ogata, CEO and President of IP Infusion. “We are confident they will find network disaggregation to be highly beneficial with many market attributes including lower CAPEX and OPEX and a shorter time to rolling out new services to their customers.”

About Netplus Broadband

The ICT – (Information, Communication & Technology) business of Jujhar Group spearheaded by CMD S. Gurdeep Singh. The group has a legacy of over 30 years of business excellence. Jujhar Group of companies operates across verticals – Logistics, Hospitality, Real Estate, Digital entertainment, and next-generation services. More information, here: http://www.netplus.co.in/.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion is a leading provider of open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators with over 500 customers and thousands of deployments. Our solutions enable network operators to disaggregate their networks to accelerate innovation, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

