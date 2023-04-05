TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PABCO® Roofing Products, a leading manufacturer of premium asphalt roofing shingles, announces it has signed on as a gold sponsor of the National Women in Roofing (NWiR). As a gold sponsor, PABCO Roofing Products will support critical NWiR education programs, networking initiatives, and community service efforts.

The National Women in Roofing (NWiR) is a 501(c)6 volunteer-based organization that supports and advances the careers of women roofing professionals, from those working in manufacturing, design, installation, investigation, repair, and management roles, and every step in between. The NWiR provides networking, mentoring, education, and industry recruitment opportunities from the rooftop to the boardroom, for the young professional at the start of her career to the seasoned manager in the executive suite.

PABCO Roofing Products has been a consistent supporter of the NWiR, including the NWiR “She Builds” program which provides community revitalization assistance and critical home repairs for women in need. PABCO Roofing recently partnered with the NWiR by donating shingles and participating in a full-roof replacement and yard clean-up in western Washington for a single mother and grandmother.

“The efforts of the NWiR are absolutely critical to mentoring women and preparing them to succeed in the roofing industry,” said Lori Jerome, Brand Manager, PABCO Roofing Products. “By becoming a gold sponsor, PABCO Roofing Products furthers its commitment to the organization and to the women who are leading and advancing roofing installation, management, and manufacturing, as well as doing good in our communities.”

