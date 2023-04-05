BURLINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Save the Children, one of the world’s leading organizations focused on improving the lives of children, and THINKMD, a clinical intelligence platform built by doctors, have announced an enterprise-wide technology licensing agreement to expand the existing partnership between the organizations and enable adoption and scaling of THINKMD’s platform to improve the health of children globally.

The digital health software global enterprise agreement - a first for Save the Children - builds on Save the Children and THINKMD’s current partnerships in Bangladesh, Indonesia and Kenya. With proven impact in these countries since 2017, including over 366,000 high quality clinical assessments performed by over 400 frontline health workers, the agreement reduces barriers and streamlines the adoption and scaling of THINKMD’s clinical intelligence and data analytics platform across Save the Children programs worldwide.

The partnership will focus on delivering more timely, effective, high-quality healthcare services to children, regardless of where they live. THINKMD’s platform helps healthcare workers better assess and triage children, with up to a 95% clinical correlation to that of a physician. Save the Children will bring its extensive experience in child health and development in over 120 countries to ensure that the solutions are tailored to the specific needs of each community.

“We have a long history of successful and impactful collaboration with THINKMD,” said Janti Soeripto, President and CEO of Save the Children USA. “By utilizing THINKMD’s solutions to improve clinical quality and acquire better data, we see a clear path combining the strengths of these partners to make a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of children in some of the world’s most vulnerable communities.”

“This new partnership is a key step to address the barriers that exist for the sustainable adoption and scaling of digital health technology by ministries of health, large international agencies and non-government organizations, and to move both our missions forward in improving the health and well-being of children and their families globally,” said Dr. Barry Finette, co-founder of THINKMD.

“The THINKMD platform empowers frontline health workers to make evidence-based clinical decisions and provide higher quality of care for children using real-time technology and support,” said Dr. Zaeem Haq, Global Medical Director at Save the Children. “The clinical benefits of our partnership in practice have been proven in pilot countries, and as such, we are thrilled to scale-up the impact of this innovative solution together across our international programs.”

“THINKMD is dedicated to improving healthcare quality and access through intelligent technology and we depend on implementing partners to scale our impact,” said Chris Powell, CEO of THINKMD. “Save the Children is an ideal and catalytic partner with some of the deepest expertise in child health and well-being - we are thrilled to expand our partnership and achieve the scaled health impact both organizations are committed to.

The partners are now actively working to actualize the agreement by launching new projects and country programs that feature THINKMD’s platform.

About Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. In the United States and around the world, we do whatever it takes – every day and in times of crisis – so children can fulfill their rights to a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. With over 100 years of expertise, we are the world’s first and leading independent children’s organization – transforming lives and the future we share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About THINKMD

THINKMD is a clinical health intelligence platform built by doctors that allows anyone to deliver close to physician-like health assessments and treatment options for the 50% of the world’s people who don’t have access to one. A social impact company, THINKMD helps users on the frontline of healthcare identify how sick a person is, what illnesses they may have and what appropriate next steps to take. The scientifically validated technology utilizes World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, is translated into more than 15 languages and is currently active through implementing partners in 10 countries. THINKMD empowers users, healthcare delivery organizations and governments with acquired data that informs accurate clinical and public health decision-making. Learn more at www.thinkmd.org.