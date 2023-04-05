SPARTANBURG, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) has forged a strategic partnership with Sparkfly, an award-winning retail technology solutions company, and Olo (NYSE: OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants, to launch a next-generation intelligent customer engagement ecosystem. Leveraging Sparkfly's comprehensive Offer & Reward Management Platform and adding Olo's Marketing and Guest Data Platform (GDP) modules, Denny's will create and implement bespoke customer engagement initiatives to incentivize and retain loyal customers.

In a notoriously competitive industry, this move positions Denny's as a leader in customer-centric innovation, demonstrating the brand's commitment to using data and technology to drive growth and loyalty. Leveraging intelligent, data-driven marketing technology, Denny’s will be able to utilize real-time insights to cultivate unique and engaging customer experiences. The new ecosystem will provide a frictionless and digital-first user experience, making it easier than ever for Denny’s customers to earn rewards and receive personalized offers.

"Personalized experiences are key to building and nurturing lasting relationships with our Denny’s guests," said Luis Martinez, Denny’s Senior Director of Brand Intelligence and Customer Relationship Management. "For 70 years, we have forged meaningful connections with our customers that go beyond their restaurant visits. By teaming up with Sparkfly and Olo, we will continue to provide our guests with a rewarding experience that will keep them coming back for years to come."

Sparkfly and Olo’s full-featured customer engagement suite, including Loyalty, Offer Management, POS Middleware, Digital Wallet, CRM + Automations and Guest Data Platform, will enable Denny’s to offer personalized reward programs based on first-party insights and buying behaviors. These insights are critical to maximizing engagement and driving ROI.

"We are excited to leverage our partnership with Sparkfly to further support Denny's rapid digital growth and journey toward a truly intelligent, guest-centric future,” said Diego Panama, Chief Revenue Officer at Olo. “By customizing their marketing initiatives and promotions to cater to each guest's unique needs, tastes and behaviors, Denny's will improve the impact of their campaigns, enhance guest engagement and drive company-wide performance. This partnership is a great example of the power of an open platform, allowing Denny’s to select Sparkfly as partner to integrate with its new and existing Olo solutions.”

"In times of economic uncertainty, it is paramount that businesses prioritize customer loyalty and recognize it as a key growth driver,” said Catherine Tabor, Founder and CEO of Sparkfly. “By leveraging advanced technology to deliver personalized rewards and engagement programs, companies like Denny's can deepen customer relationships and create more meaningful and lasting connections. A customer-first approach is essential for success in any market condition."

The new ecosystem is now live across all 1,600+ Denny’s locations.

About Denny’s Corporation

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C- based family dining restaurant celebrating its 70th anniversary year and founding purpose: We love to feed people. That purpose has led us to become a restaurant brand that guests worldwide rely on for delicious value and craveable contemporary meals across breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night. Every day, we welcome guests to dine whenever and however they prefer, whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand – the first delivery platform in the family dining segment, or at The Meltdown and The Burger Den, our two virtual restaurants. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on number of restaurants. As of March 1, 2023, Denny's had 1,602 franchised, licensed and company restaurants, which includes 157 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

About Sparkfly

Sparkfly is a retail technology solutions company. We help innovative retailers and merchants like Chipotle, Del Taco, Bloomin’ Brands, and Krystal unify customer engagement technologies to create deeper and more meaningful connections with customers. Through strategy and implementation of our platform, Sparkfly provides real-time POS connectivity, offer management and loyalty, mobile loyalty wallets and real-time capture of transactional data. Connect, innovate and grow with Sparkfly. Visit Sparkfly.com to learn more.

About Olo

Olo (NYSE: OLO) is a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every guest touchpoint. Millions of orders per day run on Olo’s on-demand commerce engine, providing restaurants a single source to understand and serve every guest from every channel, whether direct or third-party. With integrations to over 300 technology partners, Olo customers can build personalized guest experiences in and outside of their four walls, utilizing one of the largest and most flexible restaurant tech ecosystems on the market. Over 600 restaurant brands trust Olo to grow their digital ordering and delivery programs, do more with less, and make every guest feel like a regular. Learn more at olo.com.