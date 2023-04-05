TALLAHASSEE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legal Heat, the nation’s leading firearms trading company, today, announced its acquisition by Tommy Sapp, president & CEO of Focused Fire Training, the largest concealed carry training group in the state of Florida. This transaction will create the largest firearms training group in the nation.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring Focused Fire Training and Legal Heat together,” said Sapp. “Our core focus is our students’ understanding of their 2nd amendment rights and the safe, proper and lawful handling of firearms. Combining these two organizations is going to create a powerhouse for firearms training. We are now going to be the leader in firearms training and concealed carry certification in the nation. I am so proud of this tremendous accomplishment.”

Both Focused Fire Training and Legal Heat offer training classes using real life scenarios and hands on training to help attendees leave the class feeling prepared to safely use and carry firearms. The companies also offer reading materials and resources for firearms laws and regulations.

Sapp began teaching concealed weapons classes in 2011 and quickly knew that helping people protect themselves and others was his calling. He founded Focused Fire Training in 2016 in Florida. Sapp served as a law enforcement officer for 12 years in north Florida and is a certified firearms instructor through the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Sapp has served as a SWAT team commander and trained police cadets, active law enforcement from around the country, special operators and military personnel. He authored a book, Handgun Fundamentals for the New Shooter, which helps new and seasoned shooters with their skills and training techniques. Sapp is also owner of Law Enforcement Advanced Programs and Protect His House.

“It is my hope that now, as the nation’s largest firearms training group, we can educate even more members online and locally, so we can do our part in helping the nation be a safer place,” said Sapp. “Education is key in the proper and lawful handling of firearms. I am thrilled with the Legal Heat opportunity and to continue on this journey.”

About Legal Heat

Legal Heat is the nation’s largest concealed firearms training firm focusing on 2nd amendment rights and the proper and lawful handling of firearms. Its industry-leading instructors have trained more than 400,000 students through online and local classes, helping to making the nation a safer place. Classes are fun, non-intimidating and engaging and students benefit from the legal, professional, and practical skills that enhance the class experience.

About Focused Fire Training

Focused Fire Training is the largest concealed carry training group in the state of Florida specializing in firearms training, firearms laws, active shooter survival and tactics. It’s the most recommended firearms and self-defense training organization providing useful and realistic skills to civilians. Our instructors are either active law enforcement firearms instructors or NRA firearms instructors, providing top quality, certified instruction.