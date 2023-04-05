RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN)—a leading provider of online and blended learning solutions—is committed to delivering an interactive, standards-aligned curriculum for K–12 students.

To strengthen this commitment, Stride is partnering with WebbAlign: the home of the Depth of Knowledge (DOK) framework developed by Dr. Norman Webb. The DOK framework serves as a communication and evaluation tool that helps educators and schools operationalize the rigorous expectations of today’s standards. A program of the non-profit Wisconsin Center for Education Products and Services (WCEPS) and affiliated with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, WebbAlign is the nation’s premier provider of DOK- and alignment-related professional learning and academic content evaluation services.

“At Stride, we’re committed to the success of every student,” said Dr. Tony Bennett, Stride’s President of Schools. “That means ensuring all students have access to standards-aligned learning opportunities that support students’ individual needs in ways that foster resilience, perseverance, and self-management. Our partnership with WebbAlign supports this goal.”

At Stride’s K12-powered schools and programs, students use individual assignments and group projects, among other methods, to show their mastery of course material. Additionally, periodic assessments help both students and teachers fill in knowledge gaps and adapt to each student’s level of progress and proficiency.

Today’s academic standards emphasize conceptual understanding and use of disciplinary practices and habits of mind. While traditional methods of analyzing academic content and testing rely on perceived or empirical level of difficulty, Webb’s DOK differentiates difficulty from complexity and was developed specifically to support educators and other stakeholders in interpreting and operationalizing the complexity of cognitive engagement.

As a curriculum provider that serves public and private schools in all 50 states, Stride develops courses and content that are flexible enough to meet various state standards and requirements. What is restricted in one state may be required in another. Therefore, Stride’s courses can be customized in ways that meet respective state standards without impacting each school’s individual content.

Through Stride’s K12 programs, students across the country access a robust online curriculum in core subjects and a host of electives and attend live, virtual classes taught by state-credentialed teachers.

More information about Stride can be found at stridelearning.com.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.