Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a leading provider of comprehensive addiction treatment services, recently acquired four outpatient opioid addiction treatment programs in the eastern United States.

The acquisition included one treatment center in Pennsylvania and three in New Jersey. All four were previously operated by Recovery Centers of America.

“We are proud to welcome these four centers into the Pinnacle family,” said Pinnacle Treatment Centers CEO Joe Pritchard. “Pinnacle is committed to providing the highest quality of care to the greatest number of people through community-based facilities. We want to make it as convenient as possible for individuals in need to access our services.”

The newly acquired facilities provide medication-assisted treatment (MAT), a time-tested approach that combines prescription medication with therapy to help adults who have become addicted to prescription painkillers, heroin, fentanyl, and other opioids.

The medications that have been approved for use in MAT programs can help people end their opioid abuse without experiencing painful withdrawal symptoms. The therapeutic component of MAT helps people develop the skills and strategies that will support successful, long-term recovery.

The following four centers are now part of the Pinnacle Treatment Centers network. (Please note that each of the newly acquired facilities has been renamed):

Lansdowne Treatment Services

Former name: Delaware County Healthcare Clinic

53 N Union Ave

Lansdowne, PA 19050

Phone: 484-257-1350

Medications provided

Methadone

Buprenorphine (Suboxone, Subutex, Sublocade)

Vivitrol

Dispensing hours

Monday – Friday: 5:30 am – 12:00 pm

Saturday: 6:00 am – 11:00 am

Sunday: Closed

Administrative hours

Monday – Friday 5:30 am – 2:00 pm

Saturday: 6:00 am – 11:00 am

Sunday: Closed

Telehealth hours

Monday – Friday: 6:00 am – 1:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday: Closed

Trenton Treatment Services

Former name: Trenton Healthcare Clinic

801 New York Ave

Trenton, NJ 08638

Medications provided

Methadone

Buprenorphine (Suboxone, Subutex, Sublocade)

Vivitrol

Dispensing hours

Monday – Friday 5:30 am – 12:00 pm

Saturday: 6:00 am – 11:00 am

Sunday: Closed

Administrative hours

Monday – Friday: 5:30 am – 2:00 pm

Saturday: 6:00 am – 11:00 am

Sunday: Closed

Somerdale Treatment Services

Former name: Bravo Medical

1200 South White Horse Pike, Suite 10

Somerdale, NJ 08083

Medications provided

Methadone

Buprenorphine (Suboxone, Subutex)

Medication hours

Monday – Friday: 5:30 am – 12:00 pm

Saturday: 6:00 am – 11:00 am

Sunday: Closed

Administrative Hours

Monday – Friday: 5:30 am – 2:00 pm

Saturday: 6:00 am – 11:00 am

Sunday: Closed

Woodbridge Treatment Services

Former name: Woodbridge Healthcare Clinic

670 US Highway 1 North

Iselin, NJ 08830

Medications provided

Methadone

Buprenorphine (Suboxone, Subutex, Sublocade)

Vivitrol

Medication hours

Monday – Friday: 5:30 am – 12:00 pm

Saturday: 6:00 am – 11:00 am

Sunday: Closed

Administrative hours

Monday – Friday: 5:30 am – 2:00 pm

Saturday: 6:00 am – 11:00 am

Sunday: Closed

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Headquartered in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, Pinnacle Treatment Centers is a recognized leader in comprehensive substance use disorder treatment. Pinnacle serves more than 35,000 patients every day at facilities in California, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. With more than 135 community-based locations, Pinnacle provides a full continuum of quality care, including medically monitored detoxification/withdrawal management, acute psychiatric stabilization, residential treatment, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programming with supportive housing, general outpatient services, and outpatient opioid addiction treatment. For more information, visit pinnacletreatment.com.