SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Habu, the Global Innovator in Data Clean Room Software, today announced a partnership with Narrative, the data collaboration platform that makes it easy for organizations to buy, sell and share data. The collaboration harnesses Narrative’s powerful data discovery, acquisition, and integration capabilities within Habu’s data clean room platform to enable companies to seamlessly complement and enrich customer profiles with new insights and provide closed-loop measurement.

With this partnership, Habu customers gain one-click access to trillions of raw and segmented data points from over 70 data providers, including two billion unique identifiers, as well as demographic data, behavioral data, location data, purchase data, weather data, and more. With just a few clicks, companies can easily increase the value of their first-party data by enriching it with additional information, helping them to unlock new insights, improve targeting and measurement, and develop innovative solutions for their customers and partners.

"Through this partnership, we’re able to offer Habu customers instant access to an extensive array of high-quality data, while making it easy for them to quickly find relevant insights," said Matt Kilmartin, CEO of Habu. "We’re pleased to announce yet another partnership that provides our customers with unique solutions that will ultimately allow them to drive better business outcomes.”

Habu’s user-friendly, no-code clean room solution enables business users to share and analyze sensitive data without technical knowledge. The integration with Narrative extends these capabilities further, empowering business users to develop custom audiences without relying on technical teams.

"Narrative and Habu are both committed to making data collaboration easy, fast, and safe. This partnership furthers that mission, enabling organizations to more effectively access and extract valuable insights from data, regardless of technical expertise," said Nick Jordan, CEO of Narrative. "We look forward to working with Habu as we allow more brands to achieve their business goals by harnessing the power of customized data insights."

To learn more about the ways that Habu and Narrative are providing companies with innovative solutions to leverage first and third-party data, visit www.habu.com and www.narrative.io.

About Habu

Habu is a global leader in data clean room software, enabling companies to benefit from the value of data without the risk. Habu connects data internally and externally with other departments, partners, customers, and providers in privacy safe and compliant ways for better collaboration, decision making and results. The company is headquartered in San Francisco CA and Boston, MA. For more information on Habu Data Collaboration solutions visit www.habu.com.

About Narrative

Narrative is the world’s #1 data collaboration platform, making it fast and easy for organizations to buy, sell, and share data. Narrative simplifies the buying and selling of information by eliminating the inefficiencies in data transactions that hold businesses back from maximizing the success of their most important data-driven initiatives. Innovative brands and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company headquartered in New York City.