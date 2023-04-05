SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTEX Systems, the global leader for insider risk and threat management, today announced that one of the world’s largest banks has selected DTEX InTERCEPT to improve visibility into insider risk management and ensure regulatory compliance.

As abuse and data misuse within financial organizations have proliferated with costly breaches increasingly attributed to intentional and accidental insider threats exacerbated by growing remote workforces, banks have begun to prioritize insider risk management programs. With DTEX, this global bank has been able to advance its world-class insider risk management capabilities with enterprise-wide visibility into insider threats.

DTEX InTERCEPT™ is a first-of-its-kind Workforce Cyber Security solution that brings together the capabilities of Insider Risk and Threat Management, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Digital Forensics, and Zero Trust Data Loss Prevention (DLP) in an all-in-one lightweight, cloud-native platform. Only DTEX InTERCEPT delivers the behavioral context and activity intelligence needed to answer the Who, What, When, Where, Why, and How related to any potential insider threat situation, compromised account event, or data loss scenario without invading personal privacy.

The customer, one of the top five banks in the U.S., initially chose DTEX for its ability to improve visibility into its growing remote workforce. As the bank rolled out DTEX InTERCEPT, the security team determined that the data generated by the lightweight platform was delivering more value than data generated from their existing security stack, comprising DLP, file integrity monitoring (FIM), UEBA, and user activity monitoring (UAM) technologies. DTEX InTERCEPT surfaced relevant context and early warning risk indicators based on intent, as opposed to existing solutions that provided information after a security incident.

As a result, the DTEX platform has become the primary source of insider risk data for the bank’s security team, delivering high-fidelity telemetry to empower the security operations center (SOC). Additionally, DTEX delivers a complete non-trigger-based audit trail that serves as the backbone of the bank’s regulatory framework, providing meaningful insights into their data handling processes and privacy policies.

“Insider risk is an endemic problem in the banking industry, exacerbated by expanding remote workforces and the current banking crisis,” said Bahman Mahbod, CEO at DTEX Systems. “This bank has invested the necessary resources to develop one of the most mature insider risk programs in the world. We are thrilled to have DTEX play a critical role providing the visibility, data and context required to fuel such a sophisticated program.”

About DTEX Systems

