ST. LOUIS & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The HFW Companies (HFW), forging ahead with its vision of building a nationally focused “House of Brands” within the architecture and engineering (AE) industry, has formed a strategic growth partnership with Las Vegas-based civil engineering firm Taney Engineering.

Taney Engineering, which has provided civil engineering and land surveying services in the Las Vegas region and beyond since 2000, represents the seventh AE firm nationally to join HFW’s growing network of partner firms since HFW’s inception in 2020 and the third new partnership so far this year.

The new HFW Partner firm, which employs 75 professionals, offers a broad spectrum of civil engineering, design, construction-related infrastructure, and survey expertise for private land development and public works engineering projects. The firm also has gained local renown for its flood-control engineering and expertise in renewable energy, according to Michael Hein, AIA, PMP, chief executive officer of HFW.

“Taney Engineering is a tremendous strategic fit with our fast-growing network of AE partners, with impressive leadership, stable and sustainable growth, 80 percent repeat business, solid client relationships, and a reputation as the top engineering firm in Las Vegas for flood control engineering, among other strengths,” said Hein. “We look forward to supporting the firm’s many new growth opportunities in the region and partnering with our other HFW Partner firms.”

The Las Vegas firm joins the ranks of a growing portfolio of AE firms that now includes locations in Kansas City; Chicago; Des Moines and Waterloo, Iowa; Charleston, Hilton Head, and the Midlands, South Carolina; Augusta, Georgia; Austin, Texas; and Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Port St. Lucie, Boca Raton, and Sunrise, Fla. All are part of what Hein describes as HFW’s “House of Brands” concept. That is, it is a network of growth-oriented AE firms sharing best practices, strong design focus, economies of scale, unique areas of expertise, and other synergies, while continuing to build their own legacy brands regionally and beyond.

And that’s what has attracted the principals of Taney Engineering to this strategic growth partnership the most, according to Edward Taney, PE, president of his namesake firm.

For its part, the Las Vegas firm brings to the partner network its “private-sector” expertise in single-family and multi-family developments and “big-block” industrial projects, Taney said. “And we’re finding incredible growth with new schools, driven by bond initiatives, and even utility-scale solar energy projects.”

Taney added that the firm also touts a high level of specialized AutoCAD expertise that largely attracts younger engineers and trains them to become successful project managers.

“We’re extremely excited about this partnership because it will greatly broaden our ability to grow,” Taney said. “We love the idea of being able to find symbiotic arrangements with other partner firms, cross-pollinating with their leadership to help one another grow collectively.”

About The HFW Companies

Based in St. Louis, HFW is an AEC industry professional services company investing in architecture and engineering firms that serve metropolitan and infrastructure markets and are open to aligning with partners for growth. Its member firms, grounded in technical excellence, solve the most critical problems facing the built environment, improving communities through creative design, engineering, and planning. For more information, please visit: www.hfwcompanies.com