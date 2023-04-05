OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, announces that Alstom, the global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has confirmed the choice of Kinaxis’ solution to support the management of its industrial planning.

From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signaling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. The company is present in 70 countries, and runs over 50 rolling stock and components production sites. Faced with increasing demand, the company has realized in recent years the need to equip itself with a powerful planning platform to engage with its customers and meet delivery deadlines and to identify and manage risks that could disrupt its supply chain and production.

The industrial complexity faced by Alstom and the increase of its production capacities, made it necessary to implement a transparent, agile, and accurate planning on all its rolling stock and components production sites, nine of which are users of the Kinaxis RapidResponse® solution since 2014. Thanks to the renewal of its agreement with Kinaxis, Alstom will progressively extend its use of RapidResponse to all its rolling stock and components’ sites.

"Kinaxis is today seen by the market as one of the leaders in supply chain planning. Our production constraints - similar to those encountered in the aeronautical industry - made us naturally turn to Kinaxis which has a strong expertise in this sector,” said Francis Henrard, Alstom Supply Chain Director. “Already mastered by our teams, its solution will allow us to accelerate our transformation plan by homogenizing the processes and our methodology on all the sites and gain in efficiency."

Kinaxis' RapidResponse solution will enable Alstom's teams to make the best decisions in a constantly disrupted environment by creating plans aligned with customer demand and simulating a wide range of planning scenarios while taking into account its commercial and operational constraints. This ensures that the company can most effectively arbitrate its launches, ramp-ups and potential production shifts according to its commercial commitments and corporate objectives.

The platform will integrate industrial planning to the existing ERP core model and extend end-to-end supply chain visibility to internal and external suppliers. It will also remove silos, improve business agility and planning performance.

"We are delighted to continue our collaboration with a leader like Alstom and help them gain agility and visibility in their supply chain planning.” said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. “In these times of disruption, it is necessary for many companies to be agile to deal with the unexpected and to be able to get an immediate view of business risks and opportunities. This is exactly what our solutions allow Alstom to achieve."

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis’ products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

