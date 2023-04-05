MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, announced an eight-year extension of its current agreement with the Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA). Now running through early 2033, the extension will allow NTT DATA to continue and expand its management and operations of RSA’s state-of-the-art, 44,000-square-foot data center, located in downtown Montgomery, Alabama. The data center, owned and operated by RSA since 2012, boasts a 300-rack capacity with hosting services for more than 50 companies.

“This agreement will benefit the citizens of Alabama, as well as the pensions for the thousands of Alabamians who trust us to secure their futures,” said Dr. David G. Bronner, CEO, Retirement Systems of Alabama. “In addition, NTT DATA’s operation of the local data center will enable Alabama businesses to leverage a global IT services leader to effectively modernize and achieve positive business outcomes.”

With the contract extension, NTT DATA will also continue enhancing the data center’s industry standard certification posture and expanding its capabilities through automation. Since NTT DATA began working with RSA in 2020, it has provided their clients Smart Hands and Remote Hands services, and leveraged its global partnerships to provide cloud transformation support and local private cloud options.

“Across the public sector we’re seeing an increase in outsourcing of data centers and data center management,” said Dave Turner, Division President, State, Local and Education, NTT DATA Services. “The advantages are many – from high levels of physical and digital security to lower capital and operational costs, to high availability, system resilience and uptime. We’ve helped the Retirement Systems of Alabama expand their capabilities and what they can offer to existing and future clients. Our goal is to continue providing an intelligent data center that maximizes IT investments for both public sector and commercial organizations so they can keep innovation at the forefront of their operations.”

As part of ongoing data center management for RSA, NTT DATA will continue to use its existing expertise while leveraging local talent in Alabama to support these efforts.

To learn more about NTT DATA’s Public Sector services, please visit: NTT DATA Public Sector Services.

About NTT DATA

