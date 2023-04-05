MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr. 5, 2023-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that Descartes Labs will become the Company’s third publicly revealed EVOKE technology partner.

As the third publicly announced EVOKE technology partner, Descartes Labs will work with Comtech to infuse the power of artificial intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), predictive intelligence, and monitoring insights across Comtech’s business verticals. Such data services and solutions are intended to serve Comtech commercial and government customers across the globe and represent a cornerstone of Comtech’s commitment to continually improving the customer experience with innovative services and solutions.

“As our latest EVOKE technology partner, Descartes Labs brings one of the world’s fastest cloud-native supercomputers and industry leading geospatial data analysis capabilities that will enable us to provide commercial and government customers with powerful new insights and services,” said Ken Peterman, President and CEO, Comtech. “We will work together to quickly deliver smart-insight powered technologies that can make the world a better, safer place that leaves no one behind in today’s technology driven society.”

Descartes Labs, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Descartes Labs Government, is a geospatial analytics company that focuses on rapidly prototyping dual-use commercial AI and ML solutions for Government and Fortune 500 companies.

“There is tremendous value in the alliance between Descartes Labs and Comtech,” said Richard Davis, CEO, Descartes Labs. “We are honored to be selected as one of the first EVOKE technology partners. Our core mission is to find the signal in the noise created by a myriad of global data sets using AI/ML. Together with Comtech, we will develop data products that address the growing demand for insights that rely on the fusion of data derived from space technologies, telecommunications networks, and earth observation sensors. The solutions to problems we can solve together is only limited by our own creativity.”

EVOKE is Comtech’s Innovation Foundry, which is led by the company’s Chief Growth Officer, Anirban Chakraborty, and is dedicated to creating and accelerating transformational changes across the global technology landscape. EVOKE engages with customers, partners, and suppliers to push the boundaries of technologies that will lay the foundation of connectivity as well as shape future societies and ecosystems.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

About Descartes Labs

Descartes Labs (DL), and its wholly-owned government subsidiary, Descartes Labs Government, Inc. (DLG), solve the world's most complex problems. They offer customers an accelerated ability to address operational needs by transforming the world’s data into actionable and predictive insights that impact climate change, sustainability, food security, mission-critical intelligence, humanitarian efforts, and safeguards natural resources at the speed of relevance. DL and DLG’s solutions and services offer unique advantages to our customers that are grounded in an ever-expanding portfolio of dual-use commercial products and capabilities which are enabled by our core technology stack. Descartes Labs is an industry innovator, transforming data to decisions around the world. Descartes Labs is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

