Advanced Orthopedics New England Transitions to athenahealth to Drive Innovation that Fosters Better Patient, Provider, and Practice Outcomes

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced that Advanced Orthopedics New England has implemented athenaOne, athenahealth’s integrated, cloud-based electronic health record (EHR), medical billing, and patient engagement solution, to improve its patient and provider experiences and enhance clinical outcomes.

“We lacked the ability to innovate with our previous EHR, so we upgraded to athenaOne to modernize and continue to advance the quality of care we deliver,” said Kris Gorman, chief executive officer of Advanced Orthopedics New England. “Being able to engage with patients in a convenient way while streamlining provider and staff workflows will help everyone partner to create higher-quality outcomes. These capabilities are essential to our performance and growth strategy.”

Advanced Orthopedics provides comprehensive, individualized orthopedic care, including surgery and preventive and urgent care, to more than 750 patients per week in five locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Using athenaOne, the orthopedic practice plans to personalize and automate communication with patients and encourage them to manage their health via convenient digital channels. The data generated through this activity is made available to providers and staff at the point of care, helping to inform clinical decisions and deliver a seamless experience for all. Additionally, athenaOne and its mobile companion app will help Advanced Orthopedics' clinicians document efficiently so they can better focus on the patient and get meaningful work done whether in the office or on the go.

athenaOne combines powerful technology with expert services and data-driven insights from athenahealth’s open and connected nationwide network, creating advantages for both providers and the patients they serve. Joining more than 155,000 providers on the network, including thousands of orthopedic providers, Advanced Orthopedics will benefit from the inherent orthopedic workflows in athenaOne, as well as from the relevant insights and benchmarking of orthopedic practices across the country. Further, patients will appreciate the streamlined experience of having all their health records connected across providers on the athenahealth network.

“We are honored that Advanced Orthopedics selected athenahealth to help improve the experience for its clinicians, staff, and patients,” commented Bret Connor, chief operating officer of athenahealth. “Patients are increasingly being encouraged to become active participants in their healthcare, so modernizing the experience for them and their providers is absolutely critical.”

