FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Namida Lab, a global pioneering tear-based cancer screening, unveiled Auria®, the groundbreaking at-home biological breast cancer screening test, at the New Technology Showcase during the 32nd Annual Interdisciplinary Breast Center Conference (NCoBC) in Las Vegas.

Auria’s cutting-edge technology is poised to transform the breast cancer screening landscape by addressing the urgent need to reduce the devastating impact of breast cancer. Current data emphasizes the critical role of early breast cancer detection in saving lives, particularly for women under 45 who are often diagnosed with late-stage cancer, have a higher chance of recurrence, and account for half of the breast cancer fatalities. ¹ With Auria’s availability for women starting at age 30, it empowers younger women to proactively manage their breast health through convenient and accessible screening options.

“Auria caters to the needs of modern women who demand health screening on their terms – convenient, user-friendly, timely, and personalized, with expert analysis that takes their individual risk profiles into account,” said presenter Dr. Anna Daily, Ph.D., Namida’s Chief Scientific Officer and Inventor of Auria, “Auria has been meticulously designed and implemented to address a critical pain point for women and healthcare providers alike.”

Breast Centers attending the conference were invited to join the Auria Referral Network to boost patient engagement and minimize missed mammogram appointments. The Auria test includes a clinical consultation to review results, answer questions, and discuss next steps in breast health. Breast Centers in the Auria Referral Network allow women to plan their next steps in a center that is familiar with Auria.

Press Images

References:

About Namida Lab

Namida Lab, Inc., is a product-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of early cancer detection proteomics tests. Namida’s first product is Auria®, the first at-home biological breast cancer screening test. Auria is available at auria.care, Walmart, and Amazon.