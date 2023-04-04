LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Technology Holdings, a global boutique investment bank with offices in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific is pleased to announce that it has acted as exclusive financial advisor to SUAZIO, a leading data-driven Life Sciences and MedTech consultancy on its strategic sale to NAMSA, an Archimed portfolio company headquartered in the United States.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, with a presence in key European, North American and APAC markets, SUAZIO provides highly specialized data-driven market research, insights, analytics, and consulting services in Life Sciences and MedTech markets. SUAZIO has developed a research-based, end-to-end ecosystem of complementary consulting services and methodologies in 5 domains: Customer insights, Product value drivers, Patient journey, Digital healthcare & Economic value proposition.

With the acquisition of SUAZIO, NAMSA deepens its research and product development capabilities and increases its global presence to 20 locations across the Americas, Asia and Europe. Dr Christophe Berthoux, CEO of NAMSA said, “ NAMSA is very enthusiastic about expanding its global strategic consulting services with the addition of SUAZIO. Client insights and precise market research are what power the true value of novel medical technologies and product acceptance. With the SUAZIO Team, NAMSA will expand its client reach further and strengthen the delivery of its end-to-end development services to the global MedTech industry.”

Christophe Van der Linden, CEO of SUAZIO echoed, “ With similar values and expertise in providing insights to accelerate MedTech innovation, our services are well aligned to truly deliver end-to-end development and commercialization solutions to global clients.”

Regarding Technology Holdings’ role, Christophe Van der Linden added, “ TH’s impressive track record in the Life Sciences Consulting, Data Science and Digital transformation spaces was evident through their extensive network of industry buyer and investor relationships and deep understanding of the landscape. Their hard work and commitment to success resulted in an outcome that exceeded our expectations both in terms of valuation and fit.”

Vivek Subramanyam, Founder and CEO of Technology Holdings said, “ We are proud to have advised SUAZIO on this landmark Life Sciences and MedTech transaction. Christophe and his team have built a truly market leading data driven strategic consultancy. This transaction is our 16th deal in the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem and further demonstrates our expertise as industry leaders in the space.”