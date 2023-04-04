SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATP, a leading provider of information services and software solutions for the aviation industry, recently announced the integration of Flightdocs Operations with FuelerLinx, the premier software solution used by business aviation operators for shopping and ordering fuel, planning fuel consumption and minimizing fuel costs.

With the recent partnership, operators will no longer have to build duplicate trip itineraries in FuelerLinx or manually communicate fuel order details to crew members, saving an estimated 10 to 15 minutes of time per trip.

“FuelerLinx does an outstanding job solving the problem of connecting fuel buyers to suppliers and we are very excited about our partnership, which helps our mutual customers get even more value from our solutions,” said Kent Pickard, vice president of product at ATP.

Among other benefits, operators will also have the capability of automatically syncing their aircraft schedules to their FuelerLinx account where fuel planning and ordering can be performed. Once fuel orders are created in FuelerLinx, the fuel order details are effortlessly displayed on the trip and trip sheets within Flightdocs Operations, allowing crew and schedulers to easily access all fuel order details by leg.

“The more we can provide the operator with a straightforward experience while still allowing them to utilize best-in-class applications like FuelerLinx, the closer we will be to creating the ideal technology ecosystem for a flight department,” said Mike Profit, chief operating officer at ATP.

"We are thrilled to announce the integration of FuelerLinx and ATP Flightdocs Operations, two industry leading products in aviation technology,” said Kevin Moller, chief executive officer of FuelerLinx. “This integration will provide customers with a seamless experience, enabling them to easily manage fuel and scheduling operations from a single platform. Our joint solution will improve efficiency, reduce costs, and ultimately deliver greater value to our customers."

Earlier this year, ATP announced a new suite of features for Flightdocs Operations, including enhanced communication features that streamline data flow and keep flight scheduling and trip planning moving effortlessly.

For more information on ATP’s suite of products, visit ATP.com.

About ATP

ATP is the leading provider of aviation software and information services, supporting more than 75,000 aircraft maintenance professionals and 7,500 customers worldwide. We help everyone from business aviation teams and MROs to airlines and OEMs get their aircraft more uptime. Challenges like unscheduled repairs, part availability, and excessive paperwork lead to too many aircraft spending too much time on the ground. And that leads to needless delays, endless back and forth, and lots of wasted dollars. The key to more uptime is having a better technology platform to manage everything from maintenance and operations to manuals and diagnostics.

That’s why thousands of aircraft operators, 25% of the worldwide commercial fleet, and over 100 OEMs all rely on ATP. And it’s why customers have been able to achieve an average 23% reduction in downtime cost. ATP. Let’s get you more uptime. Learn more at atp.com.

About DegaTech Systems, Inc. dba FuelerLinx and FBOLinx

DegaTech Systems, Inc. is a global aviation technology company that develops fuel management software for Flight Departments and FBOs. The company’s flagship product, FuelerLinx, is corporate aviation’s largest fuel marketplace consisting of more than 4000+ aircraft that transact over 2 Billion in annual fuel spend. The platform's ML driven tankering algorithm allows operators to optimize fuel uplift decisions, compare pricing from multiple vendors, automate the fuel dispatching process, all while automatically capturing billing discrepancies in one easy-to-manage interface.

Its sister product, FBOLinx, is an FBO analytics and lead generation portal designed with flight tracking capability into the FuelerLinx technology ecosystem.

The company is committed to streamlining the fuel ordering process and improving the overall efficiency of the aviation industry.

Please visit us at fuelerlinx.com and fbolinx.com to learn more.