PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asset-Map Holdings, Inc. (“Asset-Map”), the premier financial advice engagement experience for financial professionals, today announced an agreement with Morningstar to make Asset-Map’s industry-leading visual financial advice engagement experience available to Morningstar® Advisor Workstation℠ subscribers.

“We’re thrilled to build on Asset-Map’s financial wellness mission and now offer our full product suite to Morningstar Advisor Workstation subscribers,” said H. Adam Holt, CEO of Asset-Map. “The future of financial advice is evolving, and I’m proud of the progress our team has made to help advisors capture a picture of their clients’ financials in 15 minutes or less and ultimately focus on productive conversations unique to each individual. With that in mind, I’m excited that financial professionals using the Morningstar platform will now have the chance to adopt a new approach to advice engagement.”

Asset-Map is available now to Morningstar Advisor Workstation subscribers. Morningstar Advisor Workstation will integrate Asset-Map within its investment planning experience workflow in late 2023, giving financial professionals who license with Asset-Map a shared user interface and the ability to create visualizations to engage with clients in their financial journey.

“We are thrilled to bring Asset-Map to advisors through Morningstar Advisor Workstation,” said Jeff Schwantz, global head of channels and partnerships at Morningstar. “Integrating Asset Map’s advice engagement capabilities with our holistic investment planning experience empowers advisors to build and deliver customized solutions that reflect their clients’ financial goals and preferences.”

Asset-Map® Platform™ provides in-person and remote advice software to wealth management, investment, tax, and insurance professionals. Typically included as part of the financial planning engagement process, Asset-Map offers a financial picture that’s worth a thousand decisions, helping advisors and their clients collaborate and make better financial decisions. Ultimately, Asset-Map’s rapid visualization allows advisors and their clients to efficiently build a shared trust and understanding, dedicating more time to the decisions that matter most to each individual.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Asset-Map employs 40 professionals. The company was recently recognized as the Top Specialized Planning Application at the 2020, 2021 and 2022 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards and has been featured in Barron’s, Forbes, and Investment News, among others.

About Asset-Map

Founded by Certified Financial Planning Practitioner H. Adam Holt in 2013, Asset-Map is on a mission to elevate the financial wellness of millions of people. Unlike traditional software tools, Asset-Map provides an interactive holistic view of a household’s financial picture that empowers humans to easily comprehend, discuss, and make smart financial decisions now and in the future. Asset-Map is used by thousands of professionals worldwide to promote better guidance conversations, having mapped over 1.25 million people and $1.5 trillion in financial instruments. To learn more about Asset-Map, visit www.asset-map.com.