ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAES, a leading provider of mission-critical advanced RF technology, has been awarded a contract from the US Navy for the initial pre-production phase of the AN/ALQ-99 Low Band Consolidation (LBC) transmitter. The LBC is a modification to the AN/ALQ-99 Low Band Transmitter.

“We are proud to support the US Navy with our engineering and manufacturing expertise to deliver high-performance advanced RF technologies,” said Mike Kahn, president and CEO, CAES. “We have been investing to advance the system capabilities and SWaP for these applications and are excited to see it in use.”

Having delivered more than 850 jammers across the last several decades, CAES continues to deliver products at the forefront of US Navy and Royal Australian Air Forces’ (RAAF) EA-18G operations worldwide. CAES transmitters are designed, built and tested to provide high power across multiple octave bandwidths, which allows them to withstand the demanding and severe environment of maritime, Tactical Aviation (TACAIR) aircraft operating from US Navy Aircraft Carriers. They also provide high reliability with low maintenance costs.

CAES developed, produced and delivered LBT transmitters for the US Navy and RAAF EA-18G Growler Airborne Electronic Attack Fleets. These RF jamming transmitters played a critical role in protecting the lives of US and Coalition forces during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and across the Global War on Terror.

CAES is a pioneer of advanced electronics for the most challenging defense and aerospace trusted systems. As a leading provider of advanced RF technology to the United States aerospace and defense industry, CAES delivers high-reliability RF and digital solutions that enable our customers to ensure a safer, more secure planet. On land, at sea and in the air, CAES’ extensive experience in the RF market and enhanced manufacturing capabilities are at the forefront of mission-critical military and aerospace innovation. www.caes.com