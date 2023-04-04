BOSTON & LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced that Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), the largest acute care facility in Israel, has chosen to use SOPHiA DDM™ to enhance its genetic testing capabilities. The facility, which serves a population of one million people, will use the SOPHiA DDM™ Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) Solution to help advance its clinical oncology research.

HRD is caused by a cell’s impaired ability to repair DNA double-stranded breaks through the homologous recombination repair (HRR) pathway and is a common feature of high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC) as well as breast, prostate, and pancreatic cancers. For those diagnosed with these cancer types, HRD can be used as a potential predictive biomarker for therapy response.

The SOPHiA DDMTM HRD Solution provides a unique approach to molecular cancer testing by combining the identification of HRD-causing mutations with the analysis of HRD-induced genomic instability across the whole genome of tumor samples. By implementing SOPHiA DDMTM HRD Solution, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) will have the opportunity to identify larger populations of individuals with HRD-positive cancer who may benefit from treatment with PARP inhibitors (PARPi).

“The implementation of methods able to detect HRD is crucial for identifying patients who could benefit from treatment with PARPi,” said Dr. Ariel Erental, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center. “The SOPHiA DDMTM HRD Solution will help to inform data-driven decisions that advance the clinical research at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center into HRD-associated cancers.”

SOPHiA DDMTM HRD Solution enables laboratories and healthcare institutions to identify HRR mutations and measure genomic instability via a decentralized approach. This approach to HRD testing for tumor samples allows the users to retain full ownership of their data, saving time and expense, while offering comprehensive genomic insights powered by deep learning algorithms.

“SOPHiA GENETICS is working to make data-driven medicine more broadly accessible to patients around the globe,” said Ken Freedman, Chief Revenue Officer, SOPHiA GENETICS. “By implementing SOPHiA DDMTM HRD Solution, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center will have access to high analytical performance and streamlined bioinformatics workflows, making it more efficient to detect HRD status in advanced ovarian cancer and other relevant cancers.”

In addition to supporting Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in its work to detect HRD status in select cancers, the powerful analytics of SOPHiA DDMTM HRD Solution will help the Medical Center maximize in-house genomic insights to help advance its clinical research capabilities.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

