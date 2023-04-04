ESPOO & HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for 5G and cloud-native technology, announced the winning of its first deal for the Customer 360 MDM platform RFP with the Tecnotree Sensa Intelligence platform, launched just two months ago. Tecnotree has been chosen for this project by a Tier 1 Operator in Latin America, for the company’s customer data consolidation system based on the Tecnotree Sensa Intelligence platform.

Tecnotree Sensa is a new AI-enabled technology that cuts across the Tecnotree portfolio to enable the creation of configurable AI solutions that will humanize digital experiences with intelligence, across telcos as well as other industry verticals such as healthcare, education, sports, financial services, entertainment, gaming, and reality. Tecnotree Sensa AI-enabled digital experiences provide 5G & AI deepening customer engagement & improving operational efficiency, helping harness 5G driven monetization.

This agreement with a long-standing customer proves Sensa’s cross-sell and up-sell capabilities across Tecnotree’s digital portfolio. Tecnotree is set to deliver a comprehensive solution to the operator's need for centralizing customer information across their Business Support Systems (BSS) platforms. This solution will consolidate and update data from various legacy CRM (Customer Relationship Management) and billing bases, while seamlessly integrating into their customer interaction channels and backend platforms. Tecnotree's proposed Intelligent Customer 360 solution powered by Sensa will provide a single view across multiple backend CRM, billing, and legacy applications, consolidating information from multiple platforms in real-time, and automatically resolving key business entities to create a temporal and longitudinal view of the customer. This aggregated and highly dynamic customer view will enable the company to solve not only their challenges in providing a single view of the customer but will also enable them to gain visibility into their customer experience KPIs.

The implementation of the proposed solution will result in the following benefits:

Consolidation of customer information in a single application, improving the quality and reliability of data presented across different channels.

Deep insights and knowledge about the customer aggregated from various backend systems including CRM, billing, and legacy applications.

Digitization and exposure of customer information for both front-end and legacy systems, enhancing the speed at which users can validate customer data.

Reduction of sales and post-sales management errors by ensuring correct customer data is presented through a comprehensive 360-degree view.

Increased customer satisfaction through improved identification and consolidation of their information.

Acceleration of information aggregation via Sensa's Low Code/No Code AI Platform that enables orchestration between heterogeneous applications.

Simplified integration with an open digital platform based on TMForum Open Digital Architecture standards and Open APIs.

"We are thrilled to have been chosen to implement our latest AI software, the Sensa Intelligence platform. This innovative platform will work seamlessly across Tecnotree's digital portfolio and technologies, spanning a wide range of Digital BSS Suite for telcos", said Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree. "This partnership is a significant step forward for Tecnotree and demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help our customers stay competitive in a rapidly changing digital landscape. The cutting-edge technology will enable the customer to leverage our portfolio of products and services while keeping customer sentiments at the forefront of their digital experiences."

