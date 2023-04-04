Mr Albert Wong, CEO of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (left, front row) and Ms Shan Wu, General Manager, AstraZeneca Hong Kong and Macau (right, front row) signed the Co-incubation Programme. Witnessed by Dr Sunny Chai, BBS, JP, Chairman, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (2nd from left, 2nd row), Ms Lillian Cheong, JP, Under Secretary, Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau (middle, 2nd row), Sir Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive of AstraZeneca (2nd from right, 2nd row), Mr Leon Wang, Executive Vice President, International and China President, AstraZeneca (right, 2nd row) and Dr Grace Lau, Head of Institute for Translational Research Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (left, 2nd row).

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (HKSTP) continues to strengthen the strategic partnership with AstraZeneca, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. The goal of this collaboration is to position Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area as a trailblazer in life science innovation and serve as a model for the region. This marks a milestone that HKSTP has entered into a multidimensional collaboration, which includes technology and data sharing, with a life science corporation.

Since 2021, AstraZeneca and HKSTP have been collaborating, and this partnership will not only continue but also be upgraded. The extended collaboration involves AstraZeneca and HKSTP supporting and providing services to startup companies under the HKSTP co-incubation programme. Additionally, the collaboration includes attracting more overseas and China mainland companies to the HKSTP community, with the aim of connecting them with hospitals, key opinion leaders in the Greater Bay Area, and universities in Hong Kong.

The 2022 Policy Address emphasised the city's commitment to fostering innovation and technology. AstraZeneca and HKSTP share the same aspiration to partner with the HKSAR government to improve the healthcare ecosystem in Hong Kong.

AstraZeneca will also provide consultation on setting up international offices in Hong Kong and support connecting overseas investors with HKSTP co-incubation programs. Besides, roadshow sessions at HKSTP will be held for overseas and China R&D Health Conferences to forge non-traditional partnerships across geographical boundaries, facilitating collaborative action and opening up new opportunities to enhance patient-enabled innovation.

The MOU was signed by Ms Shan Wu, General Manager of AstraZeneca Hong Kong and Macau, and Mr Albert Wong, Chief Executive Officer of HKSTP, at a ceremony witnessed by Sir Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer of AstraZeneca, Mr Leon Wang, Executive Vice President, International and China President of AstraZeneca, and Dr Sunny Chai, Chairman of HKSTP.

Dr Sunny Chai, Chairman of HKSTP, expressed his delight in witnessing the collaboration between HKSTP and AstraZeneca in building a healthcare innovation ecosystem in Hong Kong. “Biotechnology is important not only to Hong Kong’s economic development but also humankind. Aligning with the Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Development Blueprint, HKSTP is fully committed to pioneering its success by welcoming talent, companies and investment globally to benefit from Hong Kong’s established track record in R&D, advanced manufacturing as well as commercialisation. This latest agreement is another major milestone in our partnership with AstraZeneca and further builds upon the positive momentum within HKSTP’s biotechnology ecosystem.”

Ms Lillian Cheong, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, said: “Promoting the development of I&T is of top priorities of the SAR Government. The National 14th Five-Year Plan also provides staunch support for Hong Kong's development as an international I&T hub. The SAR Government proposed to focus on industries with an edge including life and health technology, and formulate attractive special facilitation measures to attract prominent companies to set foot in Hong Kong or expand their existing businesses here. I am pleased to see the collaboration between AZHK and HKSTP which is not only a testament to Hong Kong’s great R&D capabilities in life and health technology, but also demonstrates the co-operation between the upstream and downstream sectors. I look forward to joining hands with all of you to fully seize the golden development opportunities ahead.”

Mr Leon Wang, Executive Vice President, International and China President of AstraZeneca, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership between HKSTP and AstraZeneca. “As a global pharmaceutical leader with strong connections to business leaders, scientists, marketers, and investors around the world, AstraZeneca is well-equipped to help nurture more health talents and drive significant growth in Hong Kong's medical research, drug development, and clinical trial processes.”

Dr Grace Lau​, Head of Institute for Translational Research, HKSTP, emphasised the importance of attracting more large multinationals to become co-incubators and establish research and development laboratories within the HKSTP ecosystem. Multinationals provide invaluable mentorship, sharing their resources and expertise with startups. HKSTP has already established partnerships with multinationals that operate innovation centres overseas, effectively extending their incubation program to other parts of the world. Additionally, they hope to draw more quality startups to Hong Kong with the help of these multinational partners.

