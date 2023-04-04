SmartDreams hit the App Store today, ensuring the sacred ritual of storytime will never be the same, thanks to its ability to create unlimited, unique bedtime stories born from the wonder and imagination of young children ages 3 and up. (Photo: Business Wire)

SmartDreams is capturing the hearts and minds of kids and parents alike as the first app to use generative AI to empower children to easily create their own bedtime stories. The free app has hit the App Store today, ensuring the sacred ritual of storytime will never be the same, thanks to its ability to create unlimited, unique bedtime stories born from the wonder and imagination of young children ages 3 and up.

Created by the three-time entrepreneurial duo, Dr. Renee Dua and Nick Desai, and built out of the belief that the mind of a child is not only magical but capable of creating stories beyond their own imagination, SmartDreams is a storytime adventure creation platform where budding creative minds can unleash their imaginative inner worlds within seconds.

"The idea for SmartDreams was born out of those precious moments with our daughter before bedtime,” said Dr. Renee Dua, co-founder of SmartDreams. “One night she asked me to tell her a story about a bear, a forest and a pizza — and inspiration struck. As I struggled to bring those elements to life in a story that could both entertain and include her in the process, I knew that other parents who cherish storytime with their children at bedtime might love turning their children’s minds into a co-pilot for the nighttime ritual. That’s when we decided to create a solution that would bring the unique magic and childlike creativity to life."

Through generative AI, the SmartDreams application puts children in the driver’s seat at bedtime by allowing them to safely and securely create their own illustrated tales to take with them into their dreams at night — each as unique and limitless as their own imagination. When the app launches, a set of magically created animals, heroes, sidekicks, locations, foods and more are shown as colorful, fun options for kids to choose from - SmartDreams does the rest! Creatively generated stories made up of the wonder, excitement and imagination of the child is revealed in seconds for the family to enjoy.

"Telling bedtime stories is a sacred ritual for our family," said Nick Desai, CEO and co-founder of SmartDreams. "There are few things in this life that are more rewarding than seeing my child's imagination come to life. We're always teaching our kids to use any new technology for the greater good, and that's exactly what we're doing with SmartDreams."

Dr. Dua and Desai applied their deep technical expertise to create a transformative storytime experience that strengthens the special bond of bedtime reading while empowering children to find their creative voice and become their own storytellers. To unlock the SmartDreams experience for your own family today, download the app for free from the App Store.

ABOUT SMARTDREAMS

SmartDreams is a first-of-its-kind intelligent storytelling platform that leverages generative AI to unlock the endless wonder of a child’s imagination. The free-to-use app safely allows children to find their creative voice and become their own storyteller as they watch the stories they want to hear spring to life through captivating narratives and illustrations that are instantly generated by a unique AI engine from the story elements chosen by each child, each time, in a matter of seconds. As children continue to imagine and share in the storytelling process, their storybooks and adventures can be securely saved and shared with family members and friends alike. With SmartDreams, parents can sleep soundly knowing their child’s information, ideas, and creations remain 100% protected via the platform’s private, secure, and safe interface that requires parent permission to operate. With hundreds of customization options and characters for children to choose from, there are literally limitless stories to be created, ensuring storytime will never be the same. SmartDreams harnesses the power of AI while prioritizing privacy and security to introduce children to the magic and limitless capacity of STEM fields and functions, showcasing how science can unlock each child's inner creativity. SmartDreams is now available to download for free via the Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1670233723