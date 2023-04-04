MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that SG Echo, LLC, a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp., has entered into an agreement to provide an additional 90 units for a private, long-standing client, with a price tag of roughly $6 million.

The order consists of 90 units which are part of an ongoing programmatic ordering process between the two companies. 80 of the units are a second product line from this client that fit into SG Echo’s existing capacity and expertise in manufacturing.

“It’s very rewarding to see a relationship grow and expand the way it has with this client of ours,” David Cross, Vice President of Business Development with Safe & Green Holdings Corp. noted. “As our clients transform themselves, we intend to support this evolution via our factory growth coupled with production enhancements. It is beneficial to be as nimble as we are; creating the solutions needed for our clients. This is a customer that really believes in us and has come to us with a variety of needs that we’re happy to help with.”

The deliveries of the current set of units are anticipated to conclude in Q3 2023. The Company will provide further updates as appropriate on the current order, future orders and the evolving relationship with the private client.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third party and in-house developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, the company focuses on the development of sites using purpose built, prefabricated modules built from both wood & steel, sourced from one of Safe & Green Holdings factories and operated by SG Echo. For more information, visit www.safeandgreenholdings.com and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

