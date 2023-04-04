NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Passthrough, a leader in fund workflow automation for investors, fund managers, and other fintech companies, and global law firm Goodwin announced the launch of their preferred vendor collaboration for investor onboarding in private funds.

Goodwin is a global law firm serving innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy. Goodwin’s Private Investment Funds group supports over 1,000 investment managers around the world who raise funds ranging from less than $10 million to over $25 billion, including private equity, real estate, venture capital, infrastructure, fund-of-funds, credit/debt, impact and responsible investing, emerging market, listed, and hedge funds.

Through the preferred vendor collaboration, Goodwin is bringing the latest technology to its global network in an effort to enhance the private fundraising process. Goodwin’s fund clients will have access to exclusive Goodwin content and resources that will allow for an even more streamlined experience. This includes an expedited investor subscription process that cuts down on the time from sending the first subscription document to closing a fund, facilitated by Passthrough’s workflow automation technology.

“This collaboration was a natural fit for us,” says Tim Flannery, Passthrough’s Co-founder & CEO. “Passthrough and Goodwin have over 40 mutual clients that are actively seeking a better onboarding experience for everyone involved because our workflows are customized to meet their needs. Through the collaboration, we are able to better serve Goodwin’s fund clients and Goodwin attorneys alike through simple workflows customized to Goodwin’s exact specifications, thereby making the fundraising process more efficient, timely, and convenient.”

“At Goodwin, our purpose has always been to help our clients achieve great outcomes,” says Mandee Gruen, Co-Chair of Goodwin's Private Investment Funds practice. “One of the best ways to do this is to complement our expertise and services by collaborating with innovative market leaders in fund technology. With Passthrough, we help our clients enhance their investors' onboarding experience while increasing efficiency from fund kickoff to closing.”

“Through the implementation of Passthrough, we can track subscription documents in a secure, centralized database in real-time, enabling us to vastly improve communication and operational efficiencies across the board,” says Tom Hoban, Chief Operating Officer at G Squared. “Thanks to the Passthrough and Goodwin collaboration, our investors now have a seamless onboarding experience and we’re able to launch new funds in a fraction of the time.”

About Passthrough

Passthrough turns workflows like subscription document execution into solved problems – by seamlessly managing subscription document distribution, execution, and compliance in minutes. Founded by former leaders from the Carta Investors Services team Alex Laplante, Ben Doran, and Tim Flannery, Passthrough provides an integrated platform solution that makes the subscription document process turnkey for investors with replicable and verifiable identity information built in for future use. In addition to subscription documents, Passthrough also offers a comprehensive AML & KYC compliance product which collects information from investors so fund managers can remain compliant. To learn more please visit https://www.passthrough.com/

About Goodwin

We are in the business of building authentic, long-term relationships with our clients, who are some of the world’s most successful and innovative investors, entrepreneurs and disruptors at the convergence of and within the life sciences, private equity, real estate, technology and financial industries. Our immersive understanding of these industries — combined with our expertise across high-stakes litigation and dispute resolution, world-class regulatory compliance and advisory services, and complex transactions — sets us apart. To learn more about our global law firm, please visit www.goodwinlaw.com