LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely today brought leading utility executives together at its third UtilityAI™ Executive Innovation Collaborative (UEIC) Roundtables, live from the Energy Thought Summit (ETS) in Austin, Texas. Distinguished energy leaders converged for the bi-annual in-person roundtables, tackling pressing topics like decarbonization, transportation electrification and customer-to-grid interactions. The UEIC serves as a vital platform to share insights and foster candid dialogue, driving innovation toward a sustainable energy future.

This UEIC welcomes executives from organizations such as Duke Energy, ENGIE, National Grid, NV Energy, Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), and Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) for the roundtable topics:

Customer and the Grid | Tuesday, April 4

As energy supply and demand becomes increasingly dynamic, the convergence of the customer and grid becomes more pronounced. This session will focus on tools to engage customers for better grid outcomes.

Data will Demystify | Wednesday, April 5

Balancing reliability, costs and forecasting in the context of net-zero targets, extreme weather and distributed energy resources (DERs) requires strategic analytics. This session will explore ways to leverage data.

“As part of our commitment to fostering industry dialogue, we launched UEIC to convene energy executives around honest and open dialogue about the realities of building the clean energy future,” said Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta. “Over the next two days we’ll be looking closely at the convergence of the customer and the grid, as well the important part AI plays in helping to solve the conflating challenges of adequacy, resiliency and equity to arrive at our shared clean energy future.”

Fall 2022 UEIC Showcases SMUD’s 2030 Carbon Plan

Following the inaugural UEIC event co-located at ETS in April 2022, the Fall 2022 UEIC Roundtables were hosted by SMUD at their headquarters in Sacramento, Calif. The event featured the SMUD executive team, including an inspirational keynote from SMUD CEO Paul Lau, providing an overview of SMUD’s landmark Carbon 2030 Plan. Featured executive attendees included:

William Comeau, VP, Customer Experience and Innovation, Pacificorp

Elizabeth Cook, Director, Advanced Grid Systems and Grid Modernization, Duquesne Light Company

Larry Bekkedahl, SVP, Advanced Energy Delivery, Portland General Electric (PGE)

Chris Campbell, Senior Director of Distribution & Technology Operations, Salt River Project (SRP)

Suresh Kotha, CIO, SMUD

Brandy Bolden, CCO, SMUD

Lora Anguay, Chief Zero Carbon Officer, SMUD

Kotha reflected, “We’re all headed in the same direction. This forum is a great place to share and exchange knowledge and ideas so that we can collectively advance and accelerate the journey toward the clean energy future.”

Bidgely Thought Leaders at ETS

The Bidgely Spring 2023 UEIC will be co-hosted for the second time at ETS, where Bidgely thought leaders will also take the stage and share their insights and expertise at the following sessions (local times listed):

A Revolution We Can Manage: Overcoming 5 Pain Points of the EV Boom Tuesday 11:00-11:15 | ETS Main Stage with Bidgely’s Director of Innovation, Maria Kretzing

Tuesday 11:00-11:15 | ETS Main Stage with Bidgely’s Director of Innovation, Maria Kretzing The Many Facets of Resilience Tuesday 11:45-12:30 | Panel Session with: Abhay Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Bidgely Marie Steele, VP, Integrated Energy Services, NV Energy Erika Bierschbach, VP Energy Market Operations & Resource Planning, Austin Energy Adrian Rodriguez, President, Texas & New Mexico, Xcel Energy Erin Autin, VP of Content & Thought Leadership Strategy, Zpryme (Moderator)

Tuesday 11:45-12:30 | Panel Session with: Designing Customer Programs for Evolving Needs Wednesday 9:45-10:30 | Panel Session with: Lon Huber, SVP, Pricing & Customer Solutions, Duke Energy Vanessa Barbarisi, Director, Utility Transformation Strategy, AES Jeff Wahl, VP, Strategy & Growth, Bidgely Denise Munoz, Director of Strategy & Innovation for Customer Solutions, ComEd Erin Autin, VP of Content & Thought Leadership Strategy, Zpryme (Moderator)

Wednesday 9:45-10:30 | Panel Session with: Prepping for the EV Revolution Wednesday 1:45-2:30 | EV Programs Breakout Panel Session with: Pauline Marcou, Director of Strategy & Growth, Bidgely Cameron Freberg, Utility Strategist - Electric Vehicles & Emerging Technologies, Austin Energy Jen Szaro, CEO, AESP Tatianna Cannon, Executive Director, Solar Austin (Moderator)

Wednesday 1:45-2:30 | EV Programs Breakout Panel Session with:

The next UEIC is planned for Fall 2023. To learn more now about the UEIC, visit bidgely.com/events/UEIC and read more perspectives on the convergence of the customer and the grid here: bidgely.com/resources/grid-and-customer-convergence-whitepaper.

