BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AcuityMD, providers of a novel commercial platform for medical technology (MedTech) companies, has signed a multi-year contract with Dilon Technologies, a global leader in devices for breast cancer treatment and diagnosis. Dilon is using AcuityMD’s platform to accelerate identification and engagement of physicians treating surgical breast cancer patients to help stave off re-excision surgeries, which occur a surprising average of 20% of the time after a primary lumpectomy in the U.S. In the first month alone, AcuityMD’s platform enabled Dilon to research over 1,700 new surgeons and their clinical practices to quickly determine if their patients may benefit from MarginProbe.

Dilon’s MarginProbe®, a groundbreaking technology for in-surgery, real-time breast cancer margin assessment, has shown a relative reduction of re-excision rates ranging from 25% up to 80%. It is the only FDA-approved, real-time margin assessment device specifically approved for breast surgery. Re-excision after breast-conserving surgery (BCS) is common, with high rates of re-operation associated with adverse outcomes and unnecessary complications. The goal is for all surfaces of an excised tumor to be cancer-free, but it can take pathology a week or more to make that assessment and can result in a second surgery. MarginProbe® enables binary lumpectomy margin assessment while in the operating room to prevent additional surgery. With AcuityMD’s data-driven commercial platform, Dilon can quickly and reliably identify the doctors and medical facilities where as many patients as possible can benefit from its technologies.

"AcuityMD’s platform is a powerful targeting solution that allows us to deliver targeted solutions to physicians in order to improve their outcomes," said George Makhoul, CEO of Dilon Technologies. "It streamlines what would otherwise be a laborious process of identifying and determining how to prioritize the right surgeons with the relevant patients, with a goal of ultimately improving and potentially saving lives.”

Chris Scerbo, sales manager at Dilon and platform user added, “AcuityMD saves our team an enormous amount of time, particularly when researching large geographic areas. In minutes, the platform delivers insight that helps narrow the focus of where to engage first.”

With the pace of the medtech innovation accelerating, AcuityMD increased its annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2022 by 317%, and customer growth by 253%, increasing its customer base to over 80 leaders, including Embody, Miach Orthopaedics, Enovis, Palette Life Sciences, Synchron, and Spark Biomedical. AcuityMD’s platform translates large volumes of healthcare data, such as physician training backgrounds, procedural volumes, technologies used, shifts where surgeons operate, and peer networks, into intuitive workflows and recommendations that align with the MedTech industry’s unique commercial process. It has resulted in more than 25% sales growth for top active sales reps and over $4 billion in opportunity pipeline.

“We are honored to partner with Dilon Technologies to help advance the use of MarginProbe to help prevent re-excisions after lumpectomy surgery,” said Mike Monovoukas, CEO and co-founder of AcuityMD. “MedTech companies spend as much as 40% of revenues on sales efforts. AcuityMD force-multiplies this investment through our industry-specific data platform and intuitive workflows. Our mission is to accelerate access to medical technologies. Empowering best-in-class technologies like Dilon’s MarginProbe is core to advancing our mission.”

About AcuityMD

Founded in 2019, AcuityMD is a leading technology partner to the commercial MedTech industry. Thousands of sales and marketing professionals use AcuityMD’s commercial platform to identify target markets, surface top opportunities, and grow their business. With customers ranging from pre-commercial to enterprise, AcuityMD is committed to providing MedTech companies with unparalleled visibility to accelerate access to medical technology.

About Dilon Technologies® Inc.

Dilon Technologies® Inc., a medical device manufacturer based in Newport News, Virginia, strives to improve the quality of life by providing a wide range of innovative medical solutions that benefit patients around the world. Dilon has a strong medical device portfolio; the Navigator System, a trusted brand and world-renowned surgical gamma probe for radio-guided lymphatic mapping and tumor localization, the MarginProbe, a ground breaking technology for quick, accurate, and binary real-time margin assessment in breast cancer surgery, Hemoblast Bellows™ which is the first and only combination advanced hemostatic agent available in a powder form that is FDA approved to stop minimal, mild, and moderate bleeding, the TrueView 100 Pro that is used as a specimen analyzer in the operating room, and the CoPilot, an innovative, portable, and easy to use video laryngoscope.