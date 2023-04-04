IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StretchLab, the largest assisted stretching franchise, surpassed another major milestone after recently opening its 300th studio in Canton, Connecticut. As the first assisted stretching brand to reach this number of studios, StretchLab shows no signs of slowing down as it also eclipsed 800 signed franchise agreements and opened 154 studios globally in 2022 alone.

Along with being the global leader in assisted stretching with studios in North America, Australia and Japan, and Master Franchise Agreements in place for Australia, Kuwait, Mexico, New Zealand, and Japan, StretchLab proudly leads the industry in education as the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE) recently accredited its proprietary Flexologist Training Program (FTP).

“Witnessing StretchLab’s exponential growth has been remarkable, and we could not be more proud of the brand’s success,” said StretchLab President Verdine Baker. “StretchLab would not have been able to become the largest assisted stretching franchise in the world without the hard work and dedication of our franchise partners to bring best-in-class assisted stretching services to all members of their community.”

“We are absolutely thrilled and honored to open StretchLab’s 300th location. Canton is the sixth location in Connecticut, and we plan on opening three additional StretchLab locations in the near future. Bringing the best assisted stretching services to this community and others is our passion. Helping our hundreds of members move better and live better with less pain is truly a rewarding experience,” said Andrew Breton and Scott Regina, owners of StretchLab’s 300th location in Canton, Connecticut.

Backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, StretchLab has a widespread and devoted following. At StretchLab, clients work one-on-one with highly trained Flexologists™ in an open, modern and friendly environment to increase mobility and flexibility and achieve a deeper, more advanced stretch than one can get on their own. Studios utilize Physmodo MAPS technology, which tracks mobility, muscle activation, posture, and body symmetry, to create individually tailored and more holistic stretching programs for clients to achieve their wellness goals.

ABOUT STRETCHLAB

Founded in 2015, StretchLab is the largest assisted stretching brand globally that was created to help people through customized flexibility services. It offers one-on-one and group-assisted stretching sessions to customers across a broad range of ages and fitness levels. StretchLab’s advanced “Flexologist” instructors receive extensive training, including both classroom and on-the-job training programs. Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 and Fastest-Growing Franchises three years running, Top New Franchises in 2021 and 2022, as well as Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 in 2020 and 2021, StretchLab is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about StretchLab, visit www.stretchlab.com.